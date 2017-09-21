KoolSpan and GO-Trust Announce a Strategic Partnership and the General Availability of TrustCall microSD

BETHESDA, Md. &KoolSpan, Inc., the leading provider of interoperable secure call and messaging solutions for mobile devices and GO Trust, a global leader in hardware based encryption solutions, today announced their strategic global partnership, and the General Availability of TrustCall microSD.

TrustCall microSD enables compatibility between KoolSpan's TrustCall and GO-Trust's secure microSD*; providing secure mobile communications using a microSD-based FIPS 140-2 Level 3 and Common Criteria EAL5+ validated secure element for authentication and encryption.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the governing body for carriers, recently stated that, "Telecommunications service providers should educate consumers on applications providing end-to-end encryption services for voice calls." As professionals and organizations confront proliferating surveillance and espionage threats around the globe, TrustCall's flexibility and interoperability allows buyers quickly and easily to implement essential encryption safeguards for mobile devices, according to their specific needs and requirements.

TrustCall is the only secure communications solution that seamlessly operates across device types, networks and operating systems; leveraging a device's native secure elements and, now, common criteria validated independent hardware.

"We are excited to partner with KoolSpan on an important solution, enabling secure call and messaging with a FIPS 140-2 Level 3 and Common Criteria EAL5+ validated secure element," said Darren Lee, CEO of GO-Trust. "The timing is perfect, as the global market is concerned about interception of calls and messaging, KoolSpan offers solutions for businesses and government organizations to secure their communications end-to-end."

TrustCall microSD is supported across all of the TrustCall solutions:

TrustCall microSD is interoperable with implementations of TrustCall that do not include a microSD. This flexibility and interoperability enables organizations to choose the optimal solution for different users across departments, functional areas, roles and teams.

"The proliferation of surveillance threats to sensitive mobile communications is driving remarkable demand for encrypted calls and text messaging in government and commercial organizations around the world," said KoolSpan CEO, Nigel Jones. "TrustCall delivers not only the highest quality audio, but also the greatest flexibility, and now with our partnership with GO-Trust, we are delivering Common Criteria hardware that some customers require."

*on Android devices that support microSD

About KoolSpan

KoolSpan is the leading provider of robust, cross-platform, end-to-end communication security on mobile devices. KoolSpan offers multiple encryption solutions supporting Android and iPhone smartphones. KoolSpan's security and privacy solutions address the growing threat of loss or theft of intellectual property, vital information and proprietary assets. Customers include government organizations and enterprises in over 60 countries worldwide. KoolSpan is FIPS 140-2 validated and has 33 issued patents with dozens more pending. KoolSpan is a privately held and based in Bethesda, Md.

For more information, visit www.koolspan.com, follow KoolSpan on Twitter @KoolSpan.

About GO-Trust

GOTrust Technology Inc. (GO-Trust®) is the innovator of the secure microSD and the first company to deliver mobile credit cards, mobile banking, and US PIV mobilization using the microSD form factor. GO-Trust® continues its world-leading 'phone and BLE card are all your identities' to make login simpler and more secure from computer to cloud. The company's products include SDencryptor, FIDO mobile SDK and server, BLE NFC card and the GO-Trust ID. GO-Trust® has 20 international patents.