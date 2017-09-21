Intersil's New Radiation-Tolerant Plastic ICs to Power Small Satellite Mega-Constellations

MILPITAS, Calif. , Sept.Â Intersil, a subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE 6723), today announced the first three members of its new family of radiation tolerant plastic package ICs designed to support the emerging field of small satellites that will provide solutions such as high speed Internet connections to hundreds of millions of users in communities, governments, and businesses worldwide. Fleets of hundreds of small satellites will create mega constellation networks to deliver broadband Internet links from low Earth orbit (LEO) to every corner of the globe, including rural areas without wireless connectivity access.

Intersil's rad-tolerant plastic parts include the ISL71026M 3.3V controller area network (CAN) transceiver, ISL71444M 40V quad precision rail-to-rail input and output (RRIO) op amp, and the ISL71001M 6A point-of-load (POL) voltage regulator. These ICs deliver rad-tolerance performance at a much lower cost point versus radiation assurance tested Class V (space level) products. All three ISL71xxxM devices go through characterization testing, which includes total ionizing doze (TID) up to 30krads (Si) for single event effects (SEE). SEE take into account single event burnout (SEB), single event latch-up (SEL), single event transients (SETs) and single event functional interrupts (SEFIs) at a linear energy transfer (LET) of 43MeVâ€¢cm2/mg.

Intersil's rad-tolerant plastic packaging flow leverages the company's more than 50 years of spaceflight experience developing rad hard (>75krad) and rad-tolerant (<75krad) products for extremely harsh environments. The upfront radiation effects characterization and AEC-Q100 automotive-like qualification gives customers the utmost confidence to design Intersil radiation-tolerant plastic parts into cost-sensitive small satellites for LEO mission profiles up to five-years. The ISL71xxxM are also well suited for high altitude (>40km) avionic systems, launch vehicles that are prone to heavy ions, and medical equipment where radiation is a concern.

"The short mission life of small satellites and less stringent low earth orbit is driving the trend toward low-cost commercial off the shelf (COTS) ICs, but not without costly upscreening and spaceflight reliability issues," said Philip Chesley , Intersil's vice president of Industrial Analog and Power products. "Intersil's cost effective, radiation-tolerant plastic ICs overcome the reliability issues and hidden costs of COTS, giving satellite manufacturers the confidence and mission success assurance to launch and operate mega-constellations."

The ISL71026M radiation-tolerant 3.3V CAN transceiver provides serial data transmission at speeds up to 1Mbps. Up to 120 transceivers can be connected to a single CAN bus to reduce cabling/harness size, weight and power (SWAP) costs for satellite command and telemetry systems.

Key Features and Specifications of ISL71026M

The ISL71444M rad-tolerant quad RRIO op amp provides low power, low offset voltage, and excellent output noise performance. Its SET recovery of <5Âµs eliminates external filtering.

Key Features and Specifications of ISL71444M

The ISL71001M rad-tolerant 6A synchronous buck regulator with integrated MOSFETs delivers high peak efficiency up to 95%, and steps down 5V and 3.3V primary rails to POL inputs as low as 0.8V for FPGAs, CPLDs, DSPs, CPUs and peripheral I/Os.

Key Features and Specifications of ISL71001M

Availability The ISL71026M rad-tolerant 3.3V CAN transceiver is available now in a 5mm x 4.4mm, 14-lead TSSOP package with Ni/Pd/Au-Ag lead finish. For more information and an evaluation board, please visit: www.intersil.com/products/isl71026m.

The ISL71444M rad-tolerant 40V quad op amp is available now in a 5mm x 4.4mm, 14-lead TSSOP package with Ni/Pd/Au-Ag lead finish. For more information and an evaluation board, please visit: www.intersil.com/products/isl71444m.

The ISL71001M rad-tolerant 6A sync buck regulator is available now in a 10mm x 10mm, 64-lead QFP (e-pad) package with Ni/Pd/Au-Ag lead finish. For more information and an evaluation board, please visit: www.intersil.com/products/isl71001m.

About Intersil Intersil, a subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), is a leading provider of innovative power management and precision analog solutions. The company's products form the building blocks of increasingly intelligent, mobile and power hungry electronics, enabling advances in power management to improve efficiency and extend battery life. With a deep portfolio of intellectual property and a rich history of design and process innovation, Intersil is the trusted partner to leading companies in some of the world's largest markets, including industrial and infrastructure, mobile computing, automotive and aerospace. For more information about Intersil, visit our website at www.intersil.com.

Intersil and the Intersil logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intersil, a Renesas Company. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

