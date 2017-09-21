Evolution Digital’s eVUE-TV Grows to 23 Pay-TV Operators

Evolution Digital today announced the expanded deployment of its fully packaged eVUE TVÂ IP video platform with additional pay TV operators nationwide. Newly announced operators deploying eVUE TV include Cablevision of Marion County, BELD, DTC, LHTC Broadband, Tullahoma Utilities Board, Valley Telecom Group and Gold Coast Broadband.

The addition of these operators to Evolution Digital's roster brings the total number to 23 cable and telco operators across the U.S. delivering eVUE-TV to customers. In June, Evolution Digital announced GCI's deployment of eVUE-TV, expanding on deployments to NCTC member operators announced in April.

"We are excited to announce the acceleration of eVUE-TV into the marketplace as we begin to expand our footprint to consumers, and we are honored that pay-TV operators have chosen us as a trusted partner to transition to IP video," said Marc Cohen, executive vice president of sales. "As we grow our customer base, we continue to gather operator and consumer feedback and use that data to improve and enhance the platform and user experience."

Evolution Digital's eVUE-TV also enables operators to deliver live IP linear, Pay-Per-View and network DVR services in addition to IP Video on Demand.

The eVUE-TV platform now features graphic-rich trick play, as well as improved filtering for adult content. The eVUE-TV platform software was also recently upgraded based on direct feedback from operators to include features like universal search using the customer-facing TiVo, Inc. guide. The software upgrades also provide improved report generation tools and operator accessible database queries for custom report generation.

eVUE-TV is available on the highly-acclaimed Evolution Digital eBOXÂ® IP Hybrid Set-Top Box and other third-party hardware. To learn more about Evolution Digital's eVUE-TV platform, visit http://evolutiondigital.com/evue-tv-ip-video-content/.

About Evolution Digital

