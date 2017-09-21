Curvature Appoints Tech Industry Veteran Peter Weber as CEO, Bolsters Leadership Team to Meet Demand for Independent IT Support Services

CHARLOTTE, N.C. , Sept.Â Curvature, the world's largest provider of third party maintenance and multi vendor network and data center IT lifecycle services, has announced the appointment of IT industry veteran Peter Weber as its new CEO. Weber takes the helm of the global organization after joining Curvature's board of directors as executive chairman earlier this year.

A seasoned technology leader as well as IT and cloud services visionary, Weber brings a strong track record of business success to Curvature along with a proven ability to build emerging technology services companies into highly diversified and differentiated market leaders. Previously, he led Carpathia, a leading provider of data center and managed cloud services to commercial and public-sector enterprises in the public sector. In 2015, the cloud computing company innovator was acquired by QTS Realty Trust. Prior to that, Weber was co-founder and CEO of SevenSpace, an innovator in application managed services, which was acquired by Sun Microsystems. Sun Microsystems retained him to help lead their $5B global services business unit.

"I'm excited to lead Curvature on its fast-growth trajectory as demand escalates for third-party maintenance, pre-owned hardware and alternative services strategies," said Weber. "Now more than ever, global organizations need help extending IT asset lifecycles while optimizing their existing networks and data centers to reduce cost and risk. Curvature's unbiased, vendor-agnostic services provide customers unparalleled IT freedom and flexibility."

To further elevate its global operational excellence and talent management for the 2,200-employee organization, Curvature has named Scott A. Thomas Chief Human Resources Officer. A results-driven HR leader with nearly 20 years of experience, he brings a wealth of operational skills in building highly functional and productive teams where employees worldwide have the tools, training and resources to thrive in collaborative, rewarding work environments. Most recently, Thomas oversaw the successful integration of complex HR systems, policies and practices for more than 90,000 employees impacted by the merger between Charter Communications and Time Warner. Prior to that, he held executive HR positions at Wachovia Bank, Wells Fargo and Saks.

"Peter's appointment as CEO and the addition of a proven human resources executive will further propel Curvature forward as the undisputed global leader in the emerging market for third-party maintenance and multi-vendor sourcing," said Joel Schwartz , partner and head of private equity Americas at Partners Group, a global private markets investment manager and majority owner of Curvature. "Guided by Peter's industry knowledge and business acumen, Curvature is poised for accelerated growth and unsurpassed delivery of the most transformative network, server and storage solutions at scale."

In August 2017 , Gartner issued its first-ever "Market Guide for Data Center and Network Third-Party Hardware Maintenance,"1 which defined the market segment. "Third-party maintenance started becoming mainstream in 2015, continued in 2016 and is still gaining adoption in 2017," said Christine Tenneson , research director, Gartner, and author of the guide. "Many customers of all sizes, all geographies and all verticals are using TPM for some devices. Currently, Gartner estimates there are more than 10 million data center/network devices under TPM, and 71% of very-large enterprise customers leveraged a TPM for support of some devices in 2016."

With more than 100 service centers and offices in 11 countries to serve over 15,000 customers worldwide, Curvature is significantly larger in size and services scope than its closest competitor. The company currently is seeking more office space in the Charlotte area to accommodate its rapidly growing organization and ongoing expansion of services, encompassing global hardware support, remote office/branch office maintenance, professional services, infrastructure services, pre-owned and new hardware procurement, and IT asset disposition.

