ARRIS Global Services and DCX4220 Set-Top Enable Rapid Deployment of CablevisiÃ³n's Flow TV Service Across Argentina

SUWANEE, Ga. , Sept.Â ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ ARRS) today announced that its Global Services team deployed custom ARRIS DCX4220 set tops in an end to end system to power Cablevisi n's new Flow TV experience across Argentina .

Flow TV leverages the DCX4220's hybrid IP design to integrate all of CablevisiÃ³n's traditional TV channels and on-demand content with a new user interface-allowing consumers to view content anytime, from multiple locations, on their mobile phones, tablets, PCs, or TVs. ARRIS designed the custom DCX4220 hybrid IP set-top specifically to enable Flow subscribers to access personalized streaming, QAM, and IP content in a true multiscreen experience-including recording to the cloud, viewing on multiple devices, and personalized suggestions for multiple user profiles.

ARRIS Global Services was instrumental in enabling the countrywide deployment. Its Systems Integration team provided end-to-end integration of the customized solution, working alongside CablevisiÃ³n and software developer Minerva. The team created the high-level design for the entire system, including the user interface. The ARRIS Systems Integration team led a multi-disciplinary taskforce from several companies to create a detailed design and to build and test the entire solution, which is now in commercial service. The Global Services team helped build important pieces of the content delivery solution and test entire system. It is currently assisting with network operations inside CablevisiÃ³n's Network Operations Center.

"CablevisiÃ³n's ongoing collaboration with ARRIS has helped us rapidly deploy cutting-edge services that anticipate our subscribers' needs. We leveraged ARRIS's set-top and end-to-end integration expertise to bring Flow to life," said Guillermo Paez , Product Manager, CablevisiÃ³n. We're confident that our technology investment and close collaboration with ARRIS offers a scalable pathway for continuing to deliver the future of TV to Argentina ."

"We brought our global expertise and scale to CablevisiÃ³n to deliver a next-generation entertainment experience that will transform the way people watch TV across Argentina ," said German Iaryczower , SVP of Sales, Caribbean and Latin America , ARRIS. "Our seamless collaboration with both CablevisiÃ³n and Minerva reflects our leadership in the large-scale integration of advanced technology and software services that's driving similar success in deployments around the world."

About CablevisiÃ³n CablevisiÃ³n is a telecommunications company present in 12 provinces and 90 cities all along Argentina .

CablevisiÃ³n SA is divided into three major business units offering different services. CablevisiÃ³n, providing state-of-the-art payed TV services unlike any other in the market; Fibertel, providing high-speed internet services and FiberCorp, which is Fibertel's corporate business unit providing comprehensive solutions in telecommunications to small, medium and large companies. We currently have 3.5 million cable TV customers and more than 2 million broadband customers.

CablevisiÃ³n's network covers 50,000 kilometres and it is connected through an urban fiber-optics network extending over more than 12,600 kilometres. The company has also developed and broadened an intercity Backbone of over 9.500 kilometers, which, along with its Core and Metro networks, connects the interior regions of the country. This provided a strong, reliable network enabling the company to provide a variety of services such as Digital TV, High-Definition channels, our Video On Demand platform, and broadband connections reaching 50Mb.

About ARRIS Global Services ARRIS Global Services helps customers plan, design, implement and operate their networks and business processes. Services include installation of network elements; operational, technology and strategic consulting; staff augmentation; strategic outsourcing; and defining and integrating complex, multi-vendor solutions.

About ARRIS ARRIS International plc. (NASDAQ: ARRS) is a world leader in entertainment and communications technology. Our innovations combine hardware, software, and services across the cloud, network, and home to power TV and Internet for millions of people around the globe. The people of ARRIS collaborate with the world's top service providers, content providers, and retailers to advance the state of our industry and pioneer tomorrow's connected world. For more information, visit www.arris.com.

