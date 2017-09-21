8x8 and Aryaka Partner to Enhance Cloud Communications for Global Enterprises

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ EGHT), the world's first Communications Cloud provider, and AryakaÂ , the leading global SD WAN provider, today announced that they are entering a strategic partnership that will improve the performance and reliability of business critical cloud unified communications. This will enable global mid market and enterprise companies to enhance business communications, collaboration and customer engagement for their employees, customers and partners around the world.

Through this partnership, Aryaka's global SD-WAN solution will provide enterprise-grade private connectivity to further enhance the superior voice and video quality delivered by the 8x8 Communications Cloudâ„¢. When tested against several leading Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) providers, 8x8 was recently found by the Tolly Group to deliver the highest voice quality across multiple client platforms and network impairment conditions. 8x8 was also recently named a Leader in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide1 for the sixth year in a row.

When 8x8 and Aryaka are deployed together, enterprise voice and video traffic is routed through Aryaka's global private network instead of over the public Internet, thereby minimizing latencies, packet loss and jitter. As a result, organizations will benefit from increased employee productivity by reducing service interruptions and dropped calls.

"Our partnership with 8x8 enables enterprises to significantly enhance the performance of their voice and video communications globally regardless of changing network conditions," said Shawn Farshchi, President and CEO of Aryaka. "This improves business execution and delivers the stable and high-quality experiences that employees, partners, and customers demand from communications, collaboration and customer engagement operations."

"8x8 is committed to providing mid-market and enterprise companies with the highest levels of quality and reliability for cloud communications, collaboration and contact center services while simplifying service deployment and reducing costs," said Mehdi Salour, Senior Vice President of Global Network and DevOps at 8x8. "The Aryaka partnership will enable us to further improve quality of service for voice, video and web conferencing, delivering a superior end-user experience for employees, partners and customers around the world, even in the face of adverse customer network conditions."

Platform Specialty Products (PSP), a global, diversified producer of high technology specialty chemical products, has deployed 8x8-over-Aryaka to improve its UCaaS operations and provide high-quality communications and collaboration to its employees.

"Prior to deploying 8x8 and Aryaka, our remote locations were experiencing WAN performance issues, which resulted in dropped calls when attempting to connect to other offices around the world," said Dustin Collins, Vice President of Global Infrastructure Services at PSP. "Post deployment, not only do we no longer drop calls, but voice quality has improved immensely. Our team is more productive as a result. With such a noticeable improvement in network and communications quality, we're looking to implement the solution in several locations in Latin America and Asia."

The 8x8 Communications Cloud combines unified communications (8x8 Virtual Office), team collaboration interoperability (8x8 Sameroomâ„¢), contact center (8x8 Virtual Contact Center and 8x8 ContactNowâ„¢) and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence.

About Aryaka

Aryaka is transforming how global enterprises connect sites and users worldwide, and use mission-critical applications to support modern business execution demands. Aryaka's Global SD-WAN combines a purpose-built private network, SD-WAN, optimization and acceleration techniques, connectivity to cloud platforms, and network visibility in a single solution that is delivered as a service. To learn more, visit www.aryaka.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) is the provider of the world's first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration, contact center, and analytics in a single, open and real-time platform. 8x8 eliminates information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence across multiple clouds, applications and devices to improve individual and team productivity, business performance and customer experience. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or connect with 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter, Google+ and Facebook.

