NFC Forum Adds NFC Tag Certification to Certification Program

The NFC Forum announced today the addition of Near Field Communication (NFC) tag and reader certification to its global certification program. This means that tag inlay, NFC reader and handset manufacturers for the first time will be able to test and verify the performance and interoperability of all the key components in the NFC eco system. NFC Forum Certification Program testing and certifications are available today. Certification will help ensure that NFC tags, readers and handsets provide consistent, compelling and connected user experiences.

The NFC Forum Certification Program delivers product differentiation by shortening the adoption process, lowering adoption costs and making product implementations easier to integrate. It will help usher in another wave of product innovation among vendors and ensure consumers that their NFC-enabled devices will function the way they want, when they want. Watch a two-minute video about NFC and the NFC Forum.

"NFC Forum Certification demonstrates to customers, consumers and partners that a company values product quality and improving the customer experience," said Paula Hunter, executive director, NFC Forum. "Certification also helps ensure a product embedded with NFC can work with the 36 billion IoT devices predicted to be in use by 2020 by creating a simple, easy way for businesses and consumers to be connected. With all major smartphone manufacturers now supporting NFC technology the market for tag manufacturers and application providers is expected to explode over the next 24 months."

Manufacturers and Test Labs Signal Support For NFC Forum Certification Program A number of manufacturers and test labs have already signaled their support for the program by providing statements including: Active & Intelligent Packaging Industry Association, Comprion, FIME, Infineon, NXP, Smartrac and STMicroelectronics.

About the NFC Forum

The NFC Forum's (www.nfc-forum.org) mission is to advance the use of Near Field Communication technology by developing specifications, ensuring interoperability among devices and services, and educating the market about NFC technology. The Forum's global member companies are currently developing specifications for a modular NFC device architecture, and protocols for interoperable data exchange and device-independent service delivery, device discovery, and device capability. The NFC Forum's Sponsor members include Apple Inc., Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd., Google, Inc., Intel, MasterCard Worldwide, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm, Samsung, Sony Corporation, STMicroelectronics, and Visa Inc.