Everbridge Wins 2017 ASIS Accolades’ “Security’s Best” Award

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ EVBG), the global leader in critical event management and enterprise safety applications to help keep people safe and businesses running faster, today announced that Safety Connection has been named a winner in the 2017 ASIS Accolades Security's Best Award Competition. The ASIS Accolades Competition honors the top new security technology products that will be showcased at the 63rd Annual ASIS International Seminar from September 25 to 28 in Dallas, TX, where the company will have a significant presence.

Safety Connection, a key application of the Everbridge Critical Event Management™ platform, is used by leading global organizations such as Sanofi, Rackspace, Hulu and NVIDIA. Where traditional emergency notification and physical security solutions focus on a person's static home or work address, the Safety Connection solution utilizes multiple methods to dynamically locate, notify and instruct individuals based upon where they actually are, or are traveling to. When deployed, security professionals can leverage integrations to aggregate near real-time location data from multiple sources, including building access control systems such as Lenel and travel management systems like International SOS, to send notifications to targeted individuals and employees who might be in dangerous situations, based on their dynamic "last known" or "expected" location.

At the event, Everbridge will highlight Safety Connection's newest capability, Private Incident Zones™, at booth 1101. The Private Incident Zones functionality automatically sends multi-modal alerts to people who enter a geo-fenced area during an active event. Everbridge will also highlight new integrations between Everbridge Visual Command Center and Incident Management modules of the Critical Event Management platform which are designed to help our customers gain better visibility, increase management control and reduce costs and disruptions.

"An increasing number of large organizations are taking accountability for their global employees as they travel domestically and internationally on a daily basis," said Imad Mouline, CTO and GM, Critical Event Management, Everbridge. "While the historic market for corporate security and safety solutions has been focused on establishing perimeters, the Safety Connection solution offers an innovative response to the dramatic shift towards an increasingly mobile workforce where employees spend less time in traditional offices. We look forward to sharing our continued commitment to the Critical Event Management market at one of the most comprehensive security events in the world."

Winners of the 2017 ASIS Accolades Competition will be presented their awards at Tuesday's keynote address on September 26 at 8:30 a.m. CT.

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is the global leader in critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization's operational response to critical events in order to keep people safe and businesses running faster. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events such as IT outages or cyber-attack incidents, over 3,400 global customers rely on the company's SaaS-based platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The company's platform sent over 1.5 billion messages in 2016, and offers the ability to reach over 200 countries and territories with secure delivery to more than 100 different communication devices. The company's critical event management and enterprise safety applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection™, Community Engagement®, Visual Command Center®, Crisis Commander® and CareConverge™, and are easy-to-use and deploy, secure, highly scalable and reliable. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 8 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, all four of the largest global accounting firms, all 25 of the 25 busiest North American airports and 6 of the 10 largest global automakers. Everbridge is based in Boston and Los Angeles with additional offices in San Francisco, Lansing, Beijing, London and Stockholm. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter and Facebook.

