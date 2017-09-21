Trend Micro’s Virtual Network Function Suite Becomes the First Solution to be Compatible to Huawei CloudMSE

Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO 4704 TSE 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, announced that Trend Micro Virtual Network Function Suite (VNFS), its network function virtualization (NFV) solution, has received Huawei Technology Certification and become the first NFV solution compatible with Huawei CloudMSE. With extensive third party compatibility, Trend Micro's VNFS demonstrates continuous strides towards the virtualization of physical networks and the transformation to NFV powered ecosystems. This collaboration will enable communications service providers (CSPs) to provide more effective and agile security for businesses and individuals as the momentum of NFV migration in the telecom industry continues.

Huawei CloudMSE is a capability operation center of carrier networks and performs atomic-level orchestration on value-added service capabilities and network infrastructure capabilities, thereby providing capability operation transformation for CSPs. It flexibly schedules and optimizes networks to adapt to OTT requirements and provide innovative services with various functions. Trend Micro's VNFS is one of the innovative services that will benefit CSPs with the CloudMSE solution. Trend Micro and Huawei's partnership dates back to 2011 with Trend Micro's InterScan Web Security Appliance (IWSVA).

"We are happy with our decision to partner with Trend Micro, which will help address a critical need for our customers by enabling them to seamlessly implement security capabilities for their virtualized infrastructure. Huawei is very pleased to see Trend Micro receive Huawei Technology Certification for CloudMSE, which recognizes the product's scalability and performance as a support system solution against security threats and intrusions," said Qingbin Chen, Integration & Cooperation Business Director of CloudEdge.

While NFV architectures provide innumerable benefits to both businesses and consumers, and are recognized as a keystone of next-generation networks, they also present an array of unique challenges regarding how to design and implement effective security measures due to their inherently dynamic nature. Nowadays, CSPs need to adapt to new technologies and standards while adopting diversified network traffic types to deal with dramatic increases in data traffic volume. The rising demand for defense strategies against countering continuous network cyber attacks, and the associated need for advanced security threat handling systems, and support systems will result in additional burdens for Enterprise users.

Trend Micro's VNFS is designed to offer flexible, reliable, high-performance network security functions to provide threat defense and enable more effective, faster protection. It is natively crafted and optimized for the NFV infrastructure, and deploys the Data Plane Development Kit for fast packet processing, as well as featuring advanced security threat technologies which provide greater and more cost-efficient enhancements. Furthermore, VNFS scans network traffic and performs designated inspection functions, such as intrusion prevention, URL filtering, and application control.

In the face of existing and emerging threats, high quality global threat intelligence is vital. Trend Micro's solutions enable CSPs to offer business and individuals an effective, high-performance and comprehensive means to deliver critical network security protections and services.

"In the new NFV era, IT virtualization technologies provide CSPs with further opportunities to engage with trusted partners as they fortify security of diverse IoT applications for consumers, businesses, and governments against security threats," says Dr. Terence Liu, vice president of Network Threat Defense Technology Group at Trend Micro. "Each CSP must carefully select a suitable security solution provider. An effective IoT security solution should adapt to the dynamic NFV environment to achieve the best return on investment. Trend Micro Virtual Network Function Suite has a native design optimized for NFV infrastructure that works closely with other NFV components to provide elasticity and the most efficient responses for CSPs."

As the IoT ecosystem becomes more complex and interconnected, such as with the proliferation of IoT networking between connected cars, smart cities and home automation devices, the continual exchange of data between CSPs and IoT applications will become increasingly necessary, and the integration of IoT security increasingly critical. Trend Micro's IoT security solutions are applicable and adaptive to unique computational requirements, communication protocols, and architectures, allowing them to bolster secure connectivity across a broad range of networks. The company's security intelligence, rich experience, and proven technology makes VNFS the clear choice for CSPs to achieve the best return of investment for IoT vendors and users and deliver highly effective and agile security protection in the carrier-grade NFV environments.

About Trend Micro

