BluVector Opens New Office Headquarters in Arlington

Today, BluVector a leader in network security monitoring and analytics opened its doors to a new state of the art office space in Arlington, Virginia. The occasion was marked by Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe who gave remarks at the ribbon cutting event, along with Virginia's Secretary of Technology, Karen Jackson, and Arlington County Board Chair, Jay Fisette who presented BluVector with a "Key to the County" during the event. Over 100 guests from the cyber industry, government, partners and media also attended.

The company - which delivers a revolutionary, machine-learning based advanced cyber threat detection and analytics solution - was established in January 2017 with technology incubated under Northrop Grumman. Built to accommodate its growing team, BluVector's new office headquarters joins a community of several other cyber and information security companies in Arlington's unofficial "cyber corridor" neighborhood.

"Today's ribbon-cutting event is a milestone for us," said Kris Lovejoy, CEO of BluVector and one of the few female CEOs in the cybersecurity industry. "BluVector has grown from a handful of staff to more than 70 employees in just six months. I am proud of the solutions we are delivering to make public and private sector entities more secure."

In her remarks at the event, Lovejoy acknowledged key clients, including the Virginia Information Technologies Agency (VITA). "The Commonwealth of Virginia has helped foster this company's success by acquiring the BluVector technology very early in its lifecycle," said Lovejoy. "That initial support - along with the support of local Arlington economic initiatives - made today possible, and of course, demonstrates this is a great place to do business."

Of the event, Governor McAuliffe commented, "We live in an age where cyberattacks on our critical infrastructure are a real threat. But we are proud to have Virginia-based companies like BluVector leading the way to detect - and confront - evolving threats with technological solutions that can be applied here, nationally, and even around the world. I offer my congratulations to BluVector on the opening of its new home to meet its drastic growth in 2017."

Video coverage of the event is available on BluVector's Twitter account. A full photo album for editorial use can be accessed at bluvector.io/ribbon/.

About BluVector BluVector is a cybersecurity company that delivers a revolutionary early warning system that uses a unique form of machine learning to uncover advanced threats at the network edge to public and private sector organizations of all sizes. For more information, visit: https://www.bluvector.io/