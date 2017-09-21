WidePoint Corporation Names Todd Dzyak as President and CEO of WidePoint Integrated Solutions Corp. (WISC) and WidePoint Solutions Corp. (WSC)

MCLEAN, Va. , Sept.Â WidePoint Corporation (NYSE WYY), a leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Cybersecurity and Telecommunication Expense Management (TEM) solutions, announced today the appointment of Todd Dzyak as President and CEO of WidePoint Integrated Solutions Corp. (WISC) and WidePoint Solutions Corp. (WSC). Mr. Dzyak will oversee WidePoint's business units dedicated to providing Telecom Lifecycle Management (TLM) to U.S. federal, state and local governments and entities, Fortune 500 companies and global enterprises.

Mr. Dzyak has been with WidePoint Corporation since 2008 following its acquisition of iSYS, LLC. Prior to his promotion, Mr. Dzyak served as WISC/WSC's Senior Vice President, Operations, responsible for day-to-day management of all TLM delivery staff and infrastructure. He also managed a multidisciplinary team that specialized in audit and invoicing, inventory management, system development, system administration, logistics, and help desk support. Additionally, Mr. Dzyak oversaw the management of all of the WidePoint TLM Operations Centers.

"Todd is recognized nationally as an industry leader for his work pioneering telecom management best practices," stated Jin Kang , Chief Executive Officer of WidePoint. "Todd is a sought after expert for implementing complex TLM solutions, providing insight and guidance to public and private sector IT and telecom leaders. Under his leadership, WidePoint's WISC/WSC telecom and mobile management businesses will continue to thrive and grow."

Mr. Dzyak has worked in the Telecom Expense Management (TEM) industry since its inception. He has implemented and managed TEM programs for Fortune 100 companies including General Motors and DaimlerChrysler as well as numerous government agencies including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Transportation Security Administration among many others. Prior to joining WidePoint, Mr. Dzyak co-founded and self-funded a wireless expense management startup, leading the development of an innovative telecom management system that is now the basis for WidePoint's industry standard telecom management system, ITMSâ„¢.

"I am very honored by this promotion and excited to take on the responsibility of leading WISC and WSC. It is an exciting time for WidePoint as enterprises across the globe tackle managing the mobile work environment. WidePoint's Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) Framework, the intersection of our Telecom Lifecycle Management, Identity Management, and Mobility Management solutions, is providing the trusted platform and enhanced confidentiality that sophisticated enterprises demand. I look forward to working with my WidePoint colleagues and team to help organizations face the challenges of security and mobile management."

