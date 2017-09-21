Coriant Recognized by nbn for its Excellence in Delivery of the nbn National Optical Transport Backbone Network (‘Transit Network’)

Coriant, a leading supplier of packet optical, IP, and SDN solutions to Tier 1 global service providers and web scale Internet operators, today announced that nbn, the company building and operating Australia's national broadband network, has selected Coriant for the 'We Deliver' award at its recent nbn Supplier Summit held in Sydney Australia. The 'We Deliver' award recognizes Coriant's quality solutions and service excellence consistency since nbn's inception.

"The nbn supply conference is a terrific opportunity for us to collaborate, share and problem-solve together as an industry and to learn from one another," said Kat Stapleton, nbn Executive General Manager, Procurement. "This year's event was another successful conference and we were delighted with the participation and attendance from our key suppliers. We congratulate all the award winners, and in particular Coriant who were awarded the nbn 2017 'We Deliver' award."

The nbn 'We Deliver' award recognizes supplier commitment to performance excellence and continuous improvement. The rating of suppliers was based on an internal survey that provided feedback from a number of departments within nbn and supporting submissions from its suppliers.

"We are delighted to be recognized for the 'We Deliver' award, which is one of the three key nbn corporate values and we are proud to contribute to nbn's success and mission to connect Australia and bridge the digital divide," said Petri Markkanen, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Coriant. "This award reflects Coriant's unwavering commitment to providing the highest level of product quality and service excellence to our global customers. It also recognizes the close working relationship between our two organizations, which is a mandatory ingredient in achieving such performance success."

The nbn transcontinental optical transport backbone (known as the 'Transit Network') spans over 60,000 kilometers of fiber and is built upon the Coriant® hiT 7300 Multi-Haul Transport Platform. The 'Transit Network' allows nbn to connect the different nbn™ Multi Technology Mix access nodes to points where the traffic is transferred to service providers, known as Point of Interconnect (POI). The access nodes are the modern equivalent of a local telephone exchange and can be located many thousands of kilometers from their corresponding POI, of which there are 121.

