OT-Morpho Will Provide the Subscription Management Solution for Deutsche Telekom Group

OT Morpho, a world leader in digital security and identification technologies, today announces that it has been selected by Deutsche Telekom AG (DTAG), a leading mobile network operator, to provide the first group wide subscription management solution, which has recently ensured the first commercial launch of a GSMA Phase 2 compliant consumer eSIM device in Germany and Croatia.

DTAG's choice relies on OT-Morpho's highly innovative positioning and readiness on this technology and furthermore its engagement with major OEMs as a supplier of eSIMs. Indeed, OT-Morpho's subscription management platform enables the secure download of the subscription into an eSIM, embedded or removable, already present in a device while ensuring the complete confidentiality and security of network data.

OT-Morpho's platform offers remote subscription provisioning services that are fully compliant with GSMA Phase 2 specifications for profile generation and profile management in the consumer market space, and is capable of managing eSIM profiles for all connected affiliates in the DT group. Thanks to the platform, end-users will be able to easily add compliant devices to a subscription.

The service will also be launched in all European affiliates of the DT group in the coming months.

"OT-Morpho has proven on several occasions, including contribution to standardization bodies and preliminary testing, its capabilities and motivation to drive technology and thus has proven to be the right partner for this project" said Arnd Gallmann, VP Terminal Technology at DTAG. "Our customers will enjoy a seamless experience on a multitude of devices that can be easily added to existing subscriptions, for example. In addition, it anticipates the surge in subscription for the growth of the Internet of Things market and the design of new applications and services."

"OT-Morpho is honored to support DTAG Group in implementing this technology of such a strategic importance. The subscription management solution is indeed at the heart of our innovation and our technology has convinced DTAG to be the most advanced solution on the market," declared Pierre Barrial, OT-Morpho, Managing Director of the Mobile Network Operators activity at OT.

OT-Morpho is a world leader in digital security & identification technologies with the ambition to empower citizens and consumers alike to interact, pay, connect, commute, or travel in ways that are now possible in a connected world.

As our physical and digital, civil and commercial lifestyles converge, OT-Morpho stands precisely at that crossroads to leverage the best in security and identity technologies and offer customized solutions to a wide range of international clients from key industries, including Financial services, Telecom, Identity, Security and IoT.

With close to €3bn in revenues and more than 14,000 employees, OT-Morpho is the result of the merger between OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity & Security (Morpho) completed on 31 May 2017. Temporarily designated by the name "OT-Morpho", the new company will unveil its new name in September of this year.

For more information: www.morpho.com and www.oberthur.com Follow @Morpho and @OT_TheMcompany on Twitter.