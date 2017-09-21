TV5MONDE Rides the Intelsat Globalized Network for Le Tour du Monde de la Francophonie Broadcast

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE I), operator of the world's first Globalized Network and leader in integrated satellite communications and TV5MONDE, the France based international television network, are partnering to broadcast Le Tour du Monde de la Francophonie The Grand Tour of the World of Francophonie on Sept. 21. The live, 24 hour television broadcast will feature interviews with French culture experts from five different continents, in 14 subtitled languages and multiple time zones, reaching approximately 318 million television households around the world.

The tour broadcast requires a complex global network infrastructure to support the contribution of live interviews from 23 different countries, 13 of which will be backhauled to the TV5MONDE broadcast center in Paris using seven Intelsat satellites: Galaxy 28, Intelsat 19, Intelsat 20, Intelsat 901, Intelsat 905, Intelsat 906 and Intelsat 33e. TV5MONDE will also use the IntelsatOne® network which includes IntelsatOne teleports and the IntelsatOne MPLS fiber network to complement the Intelsat satellites.

"Le Tour du Monde de la Francophonie requires an exceptional technical mechanism to bring in real-time interviews from different parts of the world to our millions of viewers," said Yves Bigot, TV5MONDE CEO. "Effectively reaching a broad audience over 24 hours in multiple subtitled languages and time zones is not an easy task, and we are delighted to have a partner like Intelsat to help us flawlessly execute our plan. Intelsat's global footprint and expertise in video contributions makes them the right partner to help achieve our goal to reach, educate and celebrate the vibrancy of French culture around the world."

"To effectively fulfill TV5MONDE's vision to create and broadcast an event honoring French culture to audiences worldwide requires a flexible and reliable network infrastructure that has been tested and proven to reach global audiences," said Rhys Morgan, Intelsat's Managing Director, Europe Sales. "The Le Tour du Monde de la Francophonie live broadcast will be a great demonstration of the depth and breadth of Intelsat's globalized network and the outstanding media contribution services that are hosted on our global fleet."

