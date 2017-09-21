MIPI Alliance to Host DevCon Event in the Heart of Taiwan’s High-Tech Sector: Hsinchu City

The MIPIÂ Alliance, an international organization that develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile influenced industries, today announced highlights of its forthcoming developers conference, MIPI DevCon Hsinchu City. The one day event, hosted in Hsinchu City for the convenience of developers in Taiwan's vibrant technology sector, will provide education, technical training and a networking forum for implementers of MIPI specifications.

WHAT: MIPI DevCon Hsinchu City

WHEN & WHERE: 31 October 2017 at the Sheraton Hsinchu Hotel in Hsinchu City, Taiwan

WHO SHOULD ATTEND: The conference is tailored to developers who are interfacing sensors in mobile, IoT or automotive designs, or integrating imaging, displays and touch components in connected cameras, tablets, laptops and other devices. Program content will provide great value for system architects, engineers, engineering managers, and business and marketing executives. Members of the media and industry analysts are invited to attend with complimentary registration.

WHO IS SPEAKING AT THE EVENT: MIPI Alliance working group chairs and other experts will lead keynote and technical sessions to share their implementation experiences, demonstrate use cases and provide application examples. Several MIPI Alliance member companies will conduct product demonstrations.

WHY MIPI ALLIANCE IS HOSTING THE EVENT: Mobile technologies are rapidly expanding into new markets such as wearables, IoT, automotive and augmented/virtual reality. Many firms in the region's manufacturing and software industries are actively pursuing these new opportunities.

Conference sessions will address how MIPI Alliance specifications can help companies lower their component costs and get products to market faster to meet the growing demand for innovative mobile-connected products and devices. In addition to the educational sessions, the exhibit area will offer opportunities to interact with MIPI member companies and view product demonstrations. The event schedule provides several networking opportunities as well.

"Hsinchu City is a vital hub for manufacturing and innovation in industries where MIPI's specifications are very relevant, from mobile to IoT," said Joel Huloux, chairman of the board of MIPI Alliance. "The conference will deepen attendees' understanding of the MIPI specification ecosystem and provide excellent opportunities to learn, share use cases and best practices, and network with industry leaders."

TO REGISTER: Find more details and register at http://bit.ly/2fmxR4J. An "early bird" $49 registration fee is available until 6 October 2017.

PROGRAM DETAILS: The MIPI DevCon Hsinchu City agenda features expert commentary and presentations from MIPI members representing the industry's top companies working in mobile, IoT, automotive and other fast-growth markets.

Three comprehensive tracks will cover:

Exhibiting companies include Arasan Chip Systems, Inc.; Avery Design Systems, Inc.; BitfiEye Digital Test Solutions GmbH; Hardent Inc.; Introspect Test Technology, Inc.; Keysight Technologies, Inc.; Lattice Semiconductor Corp.; L&T Technology Services; Mentor Graphics; Mixel, Inc.; Phison Electronics Corporation; Protocol Insight, LLC; Synopsys; Teledyne LeCroy; and Truechip Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Event sponsors include Introspect Test Technology, Inc.; Mixel, Inc.; and Teledyne LeCroy. Industry sponsors include the IEEE Standards Association (IEEE-SA), the IEEE Industry Standards and Technology Organization (ISTO), the Taiwan Display Union Association (TDUA), and the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association (TSIA). Media sponsors include Design & Reuse, Display+, EDACafe.com, EECatalog, EE Times, IoT Today, MEMS Journal, Semiconductor Engineering and Sensors Online.

To inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please visit the MIPI DevCon Hsinchu City sponsor information page at https://mipi.org/devcon/hsinchu-city/sponsor.

About MIPI Alliance

MIPIÂ Alliance (MIPI) develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries.Â There is at least one MIPI specification in every smartphone manufactured today.Â Founded in 2003, the organization has 300 member companies worldwide and 13Â active working groups delivering specifications within the mobileÂ ecosystem.Â Members of the organization include handset manufacturers, device OEMs, software providers, semiconductor companies, application processor developers, IP tool providers, test and test equipment companies, as well as camera, tablet and laptop manufacturers. For more information, please visitÂ www.mipi.org.

