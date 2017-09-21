OUTFRONT Media's Canadian Business Launches Out-of-Home Analytics Platform

NEW YORK , Sept. OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE OUT) today announced that its Canadian business launched an out of home analytics platform in Canada .

The platform is powered by national cellular network data and technology under an exclusive Canadian agreement with Cellint (www.cellint.com), and provides anonymously aggregated analytical data of consumers passing directionally by OUTFRONT's digital billboard locations in key Canadian markets, under an agreement with Manifold Data Mining Inc. The platform also provides hourly impression numbers for these billboards, as well as the percentage of unique and repeat impressions.

"Our relationships with Cellint and Manifold are hugely advantageous to OUTFRONT Media Canada and demonstrate our commitment to the advancement of our digital assets and technological offerings in Canada . We are the first out-of-home company in Canada to use data to define audiences reached by our digital assets versus those living around them, which is the current industry standard. These true line-of-sight analytics can provide advertisers with better targeting and a more robust understanding of the geographical reach of a single digital billboard location or grouping of locations," said Michele Erskine , CEO - Canada.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

Disclaimer: Website references included in this press release have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Contacts:

OUTFRONT Media Canada: Amanda Dorenberg 416-521-6439 amanda.dorenberg@OUTFRONTMedia.ca

Investors: Gregory Lundberg (212) 297-644 greg.lundberg@OUTFRONTmedia.com

Media: Carly Zipp (212) 297-6479 carly.zipp@OUTFRONTmedia.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outfront-medias-canadian-business-launches-out-of-home-analytics-platform-300522309.html

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.

http://www.outfrontmedia.com