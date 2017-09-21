5G New Radio (NR) Networks for Private IoT Networks and Industrial Automation, 2017-2024 - Research and Markets

The "5G New Radio (NR) Networks for Private IoT Networks and Industrial Automation" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This research evaluates 5G NR and the market outlook for MNO and VNO to offer private IoT networks for the benefit of industrial automation and mission critical enterprise applications and services. The report evaluates major players, technologies, and solutions. The report also assesses market challenges, opportunities, and the overall outlook for 5G NR equipment and components. The report provides detailed forecasts for equipment globally and regionally as well as investment in 5G NR by industry vertical.

5G New Radio (NR) access technology is a part of 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) architecture that is composed of LTE evolution and NR technology that will be operable from sub-1 GHz to 24+ GHz in a range of low band, mid band, and high band. A variety of complementary technologies will enable 5G NR supported systems including massive MIMO, advanced LPDC, TDD sub-frame, network slicing, and Millimeter Wave (mmWave) radio frequency.

For communication service providers, mmWave will bring both challenges and opportunities for general RAN infrastructure and in particular for private Internet of Things (IoT) networks for industrial automation and mission critical services for enterprise across many industry verticals. In addition to direct services mobile network operator services, there will be opportunities for Virtual Network Operators (VNO) IoT Service Providers.

From an infrastructure and managed services perspective, 5G NR will facilitate vertical market opportunities for vendors to offer distributed macro-cell base stations, small cells unit, remote radio head units, and C-RAN baseband units for both dedicated and shared resource networks. 5G RRHs unit shipment alone will grow at 74.5% CAGR from 2017 to 2024, reaching 91 million units by 2024.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 5G New Radio Overview

1.2 5G NR Development

1.3 Industrial Automation and 5G NR

1.4 Private IoT Network: Architecture and Benefits

1.5 Spectrum Sharing and 5G NR

1.6 Private IoT Network Industry Application

2 Private LTE Network

2.1 Spectrum Allocation

2.2 Private Virtual Network

2.3 Private LTE for Industrial IoT

2.4 Trial and Demonstration

2.5 Market Outlook and Forecasts

3 Private 5G NR Access Network

3.1 Network Architecture and Submarket

3.2 5G NR Network Standardization

3.3 5G NR Network Design

3.4 Trials and Demonstrations

3.5 Market Outlook and Forecasts

4 Conclusions and Recommendations

4.1 Spectrum Allocation

4.2 Competitive Challenges and Opportunities

Companies Mentioned

