Intel CEO To Keynote Global Automotive Summit In Detroit

DETROIT , Sept. 19, 2017 PRNewswire USNewswire Â Global automotive industry stakeholders will converge in Detroit on October 19 20, 2017 for the 18th Rainbow PUSH Global Automotive Summit, an initiative of Citizenship Education Fund, at MGM Grand Detroit Meeting and Event Center. This year's luncheon on Friday October 20, 2017 , will be keynoted by Brian Krzanich , CEO of the Santa Clara California headquartered technology giant Intel Corporation, on the theme, "Expanding the Scale and Scope for Ethnic Minority Inclusion."

"Rev. Jackson and the Rainbow PUSH organization have been economic and social justice advocates for decades, and their contributions to the betterment of society are well documented," says Krzanich. "The fight for fairness is a constant struggle. I am privileged to lend my voice to such an important event."

Rainbow PUSH Automotive Project has been a catalyst in creating, strengthening and expanding opportunities for ethnic minorities in the auto industry.

"Intel has been a bridge-builder from Silicon Valley to Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Brian Krzanich is a corporate leader with a moral compass. We welcome him to this year's Automotive Summit," notes Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr. , Rainbow PUSH Coalition founder and president.

Krzanich, who quit President Trump's manufacturing council last month, will share his thoughts with over 500 automotive executives, entrepreneurs, suppliers, dealers, manufacturers, consumers, government and elected officials. The Summit has become the largest auto industry conference for people of color.

As competition heightens in the technology-intensive industry, more leaders are realizing that the yearning for diversity through engagement and advancement is not a transient phenomenon but an inextricable part of growth and profitable business in a more discerning and demanding marketplace.

"Every Rainbow PUSH Automotive Summit brings us closer to the ideal of full inclusion and full participation of minorities in all facets of the automotive industry," posits Reverend Jackson, adding: "It's fair. It's just. And it makes good business sense."

Other major highlights include an international press conference, awards reception, scholarship awards and panel discussions featuring industry vice presidents of global purchasing, human resources, auto dealers executives and other industry experts.

About Organizers

The Rainbow PUSH Automotive Project encourages and engenders the full and equitable participation of minorities in the growth and well-being of the global automotive industry. By creating meaningful awareness, fostering knowledge and understanding and facilitating functional partnerships and healthy collaborations, the Automotive Project enables minorities to participate fully in employment, procurement, marketing, advertising, dealer development and board membership opportunities in the industry. For more information, please visit http://automotiveproject.org

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intel-ceo-to-keynote-global-automotive-summit-in-detroit-300522267.html

SOURCE Rainbow PUSH Coalition Automotive Project