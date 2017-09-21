Experts at Frost & Sullivan Unveil Powerful New Solutions in Image-guided Therapy

SANTA CLARA, Calif. , Sept. The medical imaging industry has evidenced significant effort and investment toward the development of next generation therapeutic and diagnostic imaging techniques. While recent advances in imaging technology and progresses in therapeutics offer the potential for precise and image guided therapies (IGT) that will transform existing approaches like surgical planning, interventional technique and monitoring therapeutic response, a single integrated IGT platform, will pave the way for multi modality integration and image fusion to target specific therapies and cancer treatments.

Frost & Sullivan's research, Developments in Image-guided Therapy, sheds light on the IGT technology landscape, critical business and technology considerations that are aiding and hampering market adoption, areas that present opportunities for growth, and current research activities.

"A universal IGT platform promises to drive multi-modality integration in the hybrid digital operating rooms. This will result in unprecedented integration capabilities as well as enable new non-invasive procedures, improve post-operative outcomes, and increase speed of surgical processes," stated Transformational Health Industry Analyst Dinesh Kumar

As the IGT market matures, the demand for single vendors offering enterprise-wide imaging informatics solutions will stimulate partnerships, collaborations, and merger and acquisition activities. For example, Philips Healthcare's strategic partnership with Elekta has led to the development of the world's first high-field integrated magnetic resonance imaging-guided radiation therapy (MR-LINAC) technology.

Other companies providing innovative IGT products and solutions include:

"The lack of a universal platform that can synchronize disparate systems into a single integrated enterprise solution to treat specific conditions makes the healthcare environment extremely fragmented," noted Kumar. "Limited interoperability standards and a large installed base of legacy imaging equipment, and IT systems are factors further restraining IGT market adoption and growth."

