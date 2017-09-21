Idaho to Transform Communications for Public Safety; Governor Otter Approves Buildout Plan for First Responder Network

RESTON, Va. , Sept.Â Idaho is advancing communications capabilities for first responders. Today, Governor Butch Otter announced his decision to accept theÂ FirstNetÂ andÂ AT&T plan to deliver a wireless broadband network to the state's public safety community. FirstNet will bring advanced technologies that will help Idaho's first responders save lives and protect communities.

"Idaho is pleased to be joining with other states in participating in FirstNet's deployment of the Nationwide Public Safety Broadband Network," Governor Otter said. "Timely, reliable and accurate information is critically important to ensuring that our first responders can most effectively protect our citizens. This plan provides us with the opportunity to utilize the best technology available to help maximize public safety in Idaho and across the nation."

AT&T, in a public-private partnership with FirstNet, will build, operate and maintain a highly secure wireless broadband communications network for Idaho's public safety community at no cost to the state. The FirstNet network will drive innovation and create an entire system of modernized devices, apps and tools for first responders.

"Advanced communications are critical to first responder safety and help make us more efficient and effective when we respond to calls for assistance from our communities in their times of need," said Pocatello Fire Chief David Gates . "FirstNet will deliver that advanced communications capability every day. Natural disasters - like the fires we're fighting right now - know no boundaries. With FirstNet, we can be nimble and adaptable thanks to interoperable communications tools that will give us improved information, coordination and collaboration in emergencies."

FirstNet will transform the way Idaho's fire, police, EMS and other public safety personnel communicate and share information. Specifically, it will:

FirstNet and AT&T designed Idaho's network solution with direct input from the state and its Public Safety Communications Commission, helping to address the state's unique communications needs, including:

"FirstNet remains focused on delivering the coverage and reliability that emergency responders need across America, including in rural communities," said FirstNet CEO Mike Poth . "Governor Otter's decision to join FirstNet shows his strong commitment to public safety, and we look forward to continuing to work with him and the public safety community to deliver the network that Idaho's first responders need every day and in every emergency."

The decision enables FirstNet and AT&T to begin creating an entirely new wireless ecosystem for public safety communications. Idaho's first responder subscribers will have immediate access to quality of service and priority to voice and data across the existing nationwide AT&T LTE network.

Preemption for primary users over the AT&T LTE network is expected by year-end. This means fire, police, EMS and other public safety workers will have dedicated access to the network when and where they need it - 24/7/365, like their mission.

"Governor Otter and the Idaho Public Safety Communications Commission have worked hand in hand with us so that the FirstNet network that's built in Idaho delivers on our promise," said Tara Thue, director - AT&T Idaho. "I commend General Brad Richy and his team for all of their leadership in this process and collaboration with our team as we make FirstNet a reality for Idaho's public safety community."

For more information on FirstNet, please visit FirstNet.gov/mediakit and att.com/FirstResponderNews. For more about the value FirstNet will bring to public safety, please visit FirstNet.com.

About FirstNet The First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet) is an independent authority within the U.S. Department of Commerce. Chartered in 2012, its mission is to ensure the building, deployment, and operation of the nationwide, broadband network that equips first responders to save lives and protect U.S. communities. Learn more at FirstNet.gov/mediakit and follow FirstNet (@FirstNetGov) on Facebook and Twitter for updates.

*About AT&T AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) helps millions around the globe connect with leading entertainment, business, mobile and high speed internet services. We offer the nation's best data network** and the best global coverage of any U.S. wireless provider. We're one of the world's largest providers of pay TV. We have TV customers in the U.S. and 11 Latin American countries. Nearly 3.5 million companies, from small to large businesses around the globe, turn to AT&T for our highly secure smart solutions.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

