Arizona Technology Council Names 2017 “Tech Ten” Legislators

The Arizona Technology Council, together with the Arizona Commerce Authority, today announced the winners of Outstanding Tech Senator of the Year, Outstanding Tech Representative of the Year and the Tech Ten legislators to be awarded at the 2017 Governor's Celebration of Innovation Awards (GCOI) presented by Avnet, Inc.

These awards, along with business and individual awards, will be presented Thursday, November 2, 2017, at Rawhide Event Center, 5700 W. North Loop Road, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. More than 850 of Arizona's finest business leaders will celebrate the state's technology innovation and leadership during the evening, which will include networking, food and entertainment. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at aztechcouncil.org.

"While all members of our Legislature are to be commended for helping shape Arizona's future, it's a select few who recognize and support the technology community's agenda, which we know ultimately benefits our entire state and its residents," said Steven G. Zylstra, president and CEO of the Arizona Technology Council. "We're proud to honor those individuals with our prestigious awards."

The winners of the 2017 Governor's Celebration of Innovation legislator awards are:

Outstanding Tech Senator of the Year

Sen. Karen Fann, District 1

Senator Fann has been a longtime champion for the business community, especially the technology sector. She helped lead the charge on reauthorizing additional funds to be used for the Angel Investment Tax Credit program. Senator Fann supported initiatives to help Arizona become a leader in innovation and supported the infrastructure Arizona needs to become the next technology hub.

Outstanding Tech Representative of the Year

Rep. Regina Cobb, District 5

Representative Cobb has proven to be a champion for the technology community by helping lead the charge on the Angel Investment Tax Credit program and fighting for its funding in the state budget. She sees value in the programs that incentivize investment in our future, and the amazing returns the state gets from the technology and business communities.

Tech Ten Legislators

Senate Members:

Sen. Sean Bowie, District 18

Though it was his first session, Senator Bowie has shown he understands the importance of a strong business environment in this state and was instrumental in helping businesses, not only in his district, but also across Arizona. Additionally, he is a strong advocate for education for our students of all ages.

Sen. Sonny Borrelli, District 5

Senator Borrelli's drive to help bring economic development back to rural Arizona is admirable. He partnered with the Council to ensure economic development could be achieved, while still protecting Arizona's dark skies and investments in observatories, which are huge economic drivers for the state.

Sen. Lupe Contreras, District 19

Senator Contreras has been a longtime supporter of the Council. His leadership has been instrumental in helping to show the full benefits of some of the Council's initiatives and gain support for issues where the state benefits from the community's successes.

Sen. David Farnsworth, District 16

Senator Farnsworth was instrumental in helping the Council get the Angel Investment Tax Credit program bill through the legislative process and across the finish line. He is committed to helping get government out of the way of business, and supports programs that ultimately benefit the state and its taxpayers.

Sen. Kimberly Yee, District 20

Senator Yee is a longtime friend of the Council and business community. Her leadership during the most recent and previous sessions has helped Arizona become more business friendly, and created an environment that encourages innovation.

House Members:

Rep. Heather Carter, District 15

Representative Carter is a longtime champion for the education and technology community. Her commitment to ensure increased funding for our education system, coupled with her support of the business community, are greatly appreciated by the Council and its members.

Rep. Cesar Chavez, District 29

Representative Chavez has shown he is willing to stand up for what is right for his district and his state by supporting initiatives that benefit Arizona, its businesses and the taxpayers. He was instrumental in getting some of the economic development initiatives across the finish line this session.

Rep. Randy Friese M.D., District 9

Dr. Friese's leadership was key to helping additional credits finally get reauthorized for the Angel Investment Tax Credit program. He listened and worked with the Council and technology community to ensure continuation of programs that help bring additional money into the state, and to increase education funding.

Rep. Becky Nutt, District 14

Representative Nutt is a rising star in her first session of the Legislature. She worked to find creative solutions to help fund STEM education and connect the education community with businesses to help get their future workforce trained.

Rep. Jeff Weninger, District 17

Representative Weninger is committed to economic development. He has been a champion for the business and technology community since he was elected. By helping to sponsor the Angel Investment Tax Credit program bill and the Manufacturers Incentive Package, and tirelessly working to ensure Arizona is a place people want to start, grow or locate their business, Representative Weninger is truly a tech champion.

