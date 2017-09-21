SpendEdge Releases Procurement Research Report for the Global Wireless Telecom Services Market

Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Wireless Telecom Services Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix of the telecom and networking industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of wireless telecom services and acts as an all inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"As mobile devices and broadband connectivity have become global necessities, consumer usage patterns are changing rapidly," says lead SpendEdge procurement analyst Angad Singh. "Wireless telecom companies are looking to expand via alliances and partnerships to expand their capabilities and speed TTM," added Angad.

Buyers of wireless telecom services show nearly the same preference towards both the pay-as-you-go and the subscription-based pricing models. However, SpendEdge analysts note that the pay-as-you-go model is slightly more popular as customers need to make payments only for the resources consumed. The model also does not charge the consumer anything extra to upgrade networks and is extremely transparent.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.