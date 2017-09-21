SpendEdge Releases Procurement Research Report for the Global Mobile Wallet Services Market

Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Mobile Wallet Services Procurement Research Report. ' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix of the financial services industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of mobile wallet services and acts as an all inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"Mobile wallets offer multiple functionalities to both the buyers and the suppliers, making it a high potential growth market," says lead SpendEdge procurement analyst Angad Singh. "With mobile devices becoming central to professional and personal lives, there are tremendous opportunities for mobile wallet service providers to expand into different geographies and introduce newly emerging payment technologies," added Angad.

Key Report Features

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Report Highlights

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Mobile Wallet Services Pricing Trends

Buyers of mobile wallet services can opt for the fixed-fee, rebate-based, or the subscription-based pricing models. SpendEdge research analysts identify the fixed-fee pricing model to be the most widely adopted as it is easy to calculate and implement while creating accountability with the buyers due to the clear understanding of pricing structure.

We also customize reports to meet clients' requirements.

Browse Related Reports:

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.