HITLAB West Coast Symposium Sponsored by Novo Nordisk Announced

NEW YORK , Sept. 19, 2017 PRNewswire USNewswire Digital health leaders, venture capitalists, and technology innovators will assemble on Monday, October 23 in Palo Alto to discuss opportunities and obstacles in digital health diffusion at the inaugural 2017 HITLAB Symposium Palo Alto, sponsored by Novo Nordisk. Event topics will cover rapidly evolving digital health areas including augmented reality, mental health, personalized medicine, robotics, machine learning, and more. The overarching theme will be leveraging technology to accelerate the diffusion of digital health.

"Palo Alto is the perfect venue to discuss the merger of technology and digital health," said Dr. Nishita Rai , HITLAB executive director. "Companies that have a stake in digital health, from nimble startups to the largest technology organizations, are beginning to focus on diffusion, benefiting patients, consumers, and hospitals alike--It's encouraging to see the industry as a whole heading in this direction."

"Novo Nordisk is proud to sponsor the 2017 HITLAB Symposium: Palo Alto," said Amy West , Senior Director, Patient Centric Marketing & Digital Health Innovation, Novo Nordisk. "The importance of digital health offerings is increasingly important in today's world, and we are excited to continue to explore the potential for linking our industry-leading treatments with digital health solutions that aim to improve the lives of the patients we serve." HITLAB (Health Innovation Technology Lab, Inc.) helps leading organizations ideate, create, evaluate, and diffuse technology-based solutions to pressing healthcare challenges. By pulling together speakers from Google, Amazon, Novo Nordisk, and more, the organization is able to cultivate conversation around its main objective: diffusion.

"The HITLAB Symposium: Palo Alto, sponsored by Novo Nordisk will bring together a unique mix of stakeholders from all sides of the digital health equation in an intimate setting," said Rai. To view a complete speaker list, event details, and register for the symposium, click here.

The event will kick-off HITLAB's fall event season, leading into the fifth annual HITLAB Summit and World Cup.

About HITLAB

HITLAB is an innovation and teaching lab dedicated to improving the quality and accessibility of healthcare worldwide. We help leading organizations ideate, create, and evaluate technology-based solutions to pressing healthcare challenges.

Our team of public health professionals, statisticians, clinicians, engineers, economists, strategists, designers, and anthropologists is determined to address healthcare needs across the globe. We work with a wide variety of stakeholders in both the public and private sectors to design and disseminate studies, programs, and products that improve healthcare access and delivery.

For more information, please visit www.hitlab.org or follow the company on Twitter @HITLabNYC.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company with more than 90 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to help people defeat other serious chronic conditions: hemophilia, growth disorders and obesity. With U.S. headquarters in Plainsboro, N.J., Novo Nordisk Inc. has nearly 5,000 employees in the United States . For more information, visit novonordisk.us or follow us on Twitter: @novonordiskus.

