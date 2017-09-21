TeenSafe Survey Shows More Than 90% of Parents Would Use Mobile App to Decrease Teen Distracted Driving

LOS ANGELES , Sept.Â TeenSafe, the first and leading independent smartphone control and monitoring service for parents, carried out its first national parent survey on teen distracted driving and technologies. TeenSafe, "the best app to stop distracted driving," can already safeguard thousands of teenage drivers.

Key survey takeaways:

"Our goal is to end teen smartphone-related distracted driving," says TeenSafe CEO Ralph Acosta . "The statistics on this issue are unsettling and highlighted in our recent blog post. Our TeenSafe Control App allows parents to disable their teen's phone while driving and if this prevents just one accident or saves one life, that is fantastic. This survey highlights positive attitudes towards the adoption of technology that can make our roads safer."

In response to the survey, TeenSafe is reviewing its suite of parental control products and services to further hasten an end to teen smartphone distracted driving.

More than 1 million parents have turned to TeenSafe to effectively manage how the digital world impacts their children's lives. The iPhone TeenSafe Control App found at the Apple App Store includes;

About TeenSafe

Since 2011, TeenSafe has helped millions of parents safeguard their children from online threats. TeenSafe Monitor enables parents to view texts, deleted texts, location, web history and more. The TeenSafe Control parent app pauses and schedules app, data and phone use and protects teens against distracted driving. TeenSafe, "built by parents for parents," is a proud sponsor of the National PTA and is the "ultimate app for preventing cyberbullying," according to NBC. Follow TeenSafe's blog.

