Comcast Business Drives Chapman Auto Stores Forward with Fiber Services

PHILADELPHIA , Sep. Comcast Business today announced that Chapman Auto Stores, which provides high quality vehicle sales and service at ten locations throughout greater Philadelphia , relies on the Comcast Business suite of network services to power Chapman's dealerships, corporate office, body shops and data center. The integrated Ethernet, internet, voice and video services powers Chapman Auto Store locations to provide customers with great service and reliable business operations.

For over 50 years, Chapman Auto Stores has served the greater Philadelphia and tristate area with high-quality vehicles from ten different brands including Ford, Lincoln , Chevrolet, Nissan, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, RAM, Volkswagen and Mazda. The company has sales, service and body shops across ten locations and its business is heavily reliant upon dependable internet and network services for all of its operations, which include completing paperwork on new car purchases, servicing vehicles and providing superior customer service.

"If we cannot access the internet or connect to our data management system, our business grinds to a halt. Additionally, we are always looking to stay at the forefront of industry advancements and deliver the best for our customers. Our new network of advanced phone, internet and video enables consistent operations," said Keane Storey , director of business development, Chapman Auto Stores. "The communications services from Comcast Business allow our employees to focus on delivering the high-quality customer experience that we pride ourselves on, and provide assurance that we're ready and able to support growth as we continue to expand."

Chapman Auto Stores implemented an Ethernet Network Service with 30 Megabits-per-second (Mbps) to each of its locations along with a 300 Mbps secure connection to the data center to handle its Microsoft Exchange and data management systems. The company's headquarters in Horsham has a 25 Mbps Ethernet Dedicated Internet and each location is also serviced by a 150 Mbps Business Class Internet line that handles the majority of internet traffic from customers and staff. Additionally, each body shop, office and dealership is equipped with Comcast PRI phone service, Business Voice as well as Comcast Business TV for entertainment in the customer areas.

"Overall, we have had a substantial drop in the number of challenges with our network since implementing Comcast Business services. Our backup with Comcast Business Ethernet has been reliable. It has been a significant benefit to our business, especially our service department, which requires fast service to download programming updates for cars and repairs," Storey continued.

"Customer-centric companies, such as Chapman Auto Stores, require dependable services to provide the best customer service, whether it be video options in a waiting area, fast internet service for personal entertainment or phone lines to reach the service or sales departments," said David Dombroski , vice president for Comcast Business, Freedom Region. "Comcast Business' suite of services provides Chapman Auto Stores with an enhanced network, resulting in a great experience for its customers."

About Chapman Auto Stores The Chapman Auto Stores has served the local community with high quality vehicle sales and service for over a half century and has sold tens of thousands of vehicles, about one vehicle every 10 minutes. With ten locations from Atlantic City to Lancaster County , The Chapman Auto Stores is one of the largest auto groups in the tristate area with the best selection of new vehicles - Ford, Lincoln , Chevrolet, Nissan, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, RAM, Volkswagen and Mazda - as well as certified pre-owned vehicles and experienced accessories departments to serve ALL accessory needs.

