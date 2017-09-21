Voxbone, the Secret Weapon behind Popular Cloud Communications Platforms, Gets a Makeover and is Ready to Push the Boundaries of Cloud Telephony

Voxbone, the Communications as a Service (CaaS) solution that provides API access to telephony services globally, gets a makeover. The company's mission is to make things dead simple by untangling the obscure telecom processes. The Voxbone team adopted a quirky logo and the tagline "Strangely simple communications" reflecting the notion that complexity is the norm in communication and simplicity is strange as well as the team's unique spirit. In conjunction, the company released the results of a recent survey, which analyzed the communication habits of employees in the workplace. The company has now powered conversations with more than 150 million unique callers this year and is averaging 30 million unique callers per month through its customers that include cloud communications and contact center providers, conferencing apps, scale up tech companies, large enterprises and more.

If you've dialed into a conference call, spoken with an international customer support team or received a text update from a leading on-demand car service, there's a good chance you've unknowingly used Voxbone's services. Although the company has been powering cloud communications providers, international carriers and enterprise contact centers since 2005, its new "strangely simple" strategy is aimed at making global communications even simpler. Voxbone is now bringing the level of ease, quality, and flat prices that communication providers enjoy today - to the enterprise cloud communication space, further growing its services thanks to developments like 2-way SMS, emergency calling in over 30 countries, and new features from Voxbone Labs like Speech Analytics and Viber Connect.

"If you're dealing with telecoms in multiple countries, whether as a cloud provider or multinational company, you know the truth, it's a mess," said Itay Rosenfeld, CEO at Voxbone. "The headaches consist of thick telecom contracts, multiple currencies, insane lead times, obscure invoices, lack of tools or APIs and country-specific regulation. We're here to untangle this for you and give you instant access wherever your business needs to be."

To celebrate the rebrand, the team surveyed a sample of 300 U.S. based employees to highlight the current state of communications in today's workplace, which revealed some interesting findings including:

