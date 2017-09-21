Altice USA Extends Low-Cost Broadband Service across the Country

Altice USA (NYSE ATUS), one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, today announces that its 'Economy Internet' low cost broadband service is available in both its Optimum and Suddenlink footprints, providing eligible families and senior citizens with access to fast, high quality internet connectivity at an affordable price.

The $14.99 per month service, which offers broadband speeds of up to 30 Mbps downstream and free in-home WiFi, is now available across the entire Optimum footprint after launching in select areas of the New York region late last year. In addition, the company is going beyond its public interest commitment to Optimum in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut by extending this service to the vast majority of the Suddenlink region so that hundreds of thousands of eligible consumers within the Company's service area have access to fast, affordable internet in their homes.

"As the internet becomes increasingly important for education and accessing critical information and services, Altice USA is pleased to expand our low-cost broadband service to connect even more families and seniors across our U.S. footprint," said Dexter Goei, Altice USA Chairman & CEO. "We remain committed to supporting programs that help bridge the digital divide within our local communities, and ensuring that consumers across the country have access to affordable internet connectivity is a major step in reaching that goal."

To raise awareness of this service and promote adoption among qualifying households, Altice USA is partnering with community organizations across both the Optimum and Suddenlink footprints. The Company will also promote 'Economy Internet' through public service announcements and a digital ad campaign. In addition, Altice USA works with hundreds of community centers and libraries to provide free broadband in computer labs and other public spaces, enabling residents with access to high-speed internet at no charge in their communities.

Those interested are encouraged to visit the dedicated 'Economy Internet' website at GetEconomyInternet.com or call (844) 358-3147 for more details.

