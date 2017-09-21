Gogo Business Aviation Goes Global with High-Speed Satellite Connectivity Service

BROOMFIELD, Colo. , Sept. Gogo Business Aviation (NASDAQ GOGO), long recognized as the leading provider of broadband connectivity products and services for business aviation in North America , is expanding its reach to become a global provider with the announcement of a high throughput satellite service for business aviation.

The new service will utilize Gogo's existing Ku-band satellite network, the same trusted high capacity satellite network that is currently providing bandwidth for more than 550 commercial aviation aircraft across 10 airlines globally. Gogo is currently bringing additional HTS (high throughput satellite) capacity online as part of its global satellite network, which will boost the performance of both its new business aviation Ku solution and its commercial aviation network solutions. Service is expected to be available in the second half of 2018.

"Gogo's Ku satellite service will deliver a superior experience to anything else in the market today for anyone flying globally on business jets," said Sergio Aguirre , senior vice president and general manager for Gogo Business Aviation. "Our customers' hunger for data continues to increase and Gogo is ready to meet those needs on a global scale. While satellite networks used by competitors are designed and built for multiple markets including maritime, our network is designed for and fully dedicated to aviation, which will result in greater capacity and a better overall inflight Wi-Fi experience. And for those who fly internationally in and out of the U.S., Gogo Ku will be the perfect complement to the Gogo Biz 4G air-to-ground network - one comprehensive solution from one provider."

Unlike other providers who rely on only a handful of satellites, the Gogo network can leverage an open ecosystem of more than 100 satellites for built-in redundancy. As demand for bandwidth increases, Gogo can leverage the growing network of Ku satellites to ensure customers can access increased capacity. And Gogo can add capacity more economically than other providers who can only add capacity by launching new satellites.

Gogo Ku will deliver reliable, redundant coverage around the globe with streaming-class internet, and service from takeoff to landing. It provides fast web browsing and other activities such as live streaming video and audio, on-demand movies, large file downloads, personal smartphone use, real-time data for cockpit apps, and remote diagnostics and support while in flight.

The primary components of the onboard system include a tail-mounted antenna, and hardware that is compatible with the Gogo AVANCE platform. With an open architecture that leverages current and future high throughput Ku satellites, Gogo Ku offers unrivaled adaptability to keep aircraft connected now and in the future.

About Gogo Gogo is the in-flight internet company. We are the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation. We design and source innovative network solutions that connect aircraft to the Internet, and develop software and platforms that enable customizable solutions for and by our aviation partners. Once connected, we provide industry leading reliability around the world. Our mission is to help aviation go farther by making planes fly smarter, so our aviation partners perform better and their passengers travel happier.

You can find Gogo's products and services on thousands of aircraft operated by the leading global commercial airlines and thousands of private aircraft, including those of the largest fractional ownership operators. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, Ill. , with additional facilities in Broomfield, Colo. , and locations across the globe. Connect with us at www.gogoair.com and www.business.gogoair.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain disclosures in this press release include "forward-looking statements" that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Most forward-looking statements contain words that identify them as forward-looking, such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "seeks," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms that relate to future events. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control, that may cause Gogo's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any projected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks, trends and uncertainties include those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 24, 2017 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 filed with the SEC on May 4 , 2017. Forward-looking statements represent the beliefs and assumptions of Gogo only as of the date of this press release and Gogo undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

