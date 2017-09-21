SAN FRANCISCO , Sept. Squash Engine, Inc. today announced that SquashDrive, the Bay Area's first urban squash program, will once again be the official charity partner of the Oracle NetSuite Open this year.

SquashDrive is an intensive after school, weekend and summer program that uses the unique combination of squash instruction, academic tutoring and community service to help Bay Area public school students reach their full potential. Started in 2010 by Oracle NetSuite Open Associate Director, Lauren Patrizio Xaba , SquashDrive is modeled after other successful urban squash and education non-profits across the country who have seen 97 percent of their students go on to college.

Last year, SquashDrive raised more than $72,000 over the course of the week thanks to corporate and fan support.

"With the funds we raised last year, we were able to launch our college prep program, which enabled us to do an SAT prep camp over the summer with all of our high schoolers," said Patrizio Xaba .

SquashDrive's oldest students, who started at the program as fourth and fifth graders in 2010, are now tenth and eleventh graders in high school, and in the midst of their college search process. Squash plays a big role in college admissions for some students. Among high school graduates of National Urban Squash and Education Association (NUSEA) programs across the country, 23 percent go on to play college squash. This year's SquashDrive fundraising goal is $100,000 , which will help the program's first generation of students matriculate from high school into college.

"We have more than thirty high schoolers now with our oldest students in eleventh grade," Patrizio Xaba said. "We want to give them the opportunity to travel and see colleges all over the country. We'll use the money we raise at the Oracle NetSuite Open to enhance the college prep program and give our kids the best opportunity possible to get to and through college. The Oracle NetSuite Open is such an amazing event and we're so lucky to be a partner and appreciate the support of the entire Bay Area squash community."

Every year, SquashDrive gives the program's top students the opportunity to be greeters and ushers for each night at the glass court and to participate in squash clinics hosted by the pros.

The 2017 Oracle NetSuite Open Squash Championships comes to San Francisco to the all-glass Oracle NetSuite Challenge Court in Justin Herman Plaza on the Embarcadero September 24-30 . Tickets are on sale now for glass court play, September 27-30 , at www.oraclenetsuiteopen.com, with a price range available for every budget.

For group rates, packages and select box seat availability, contact the Oracle NetSuite Open Box Office at tickets@oraclenetsuiteopen.com, or call 415-738-2517.

Stay tuned to www.oraclenetsuiteopen.com for more news and information, follow @ONOSquash on Twitter and @OracleNetSuiteOpen on Facebook.

About SquashDrive SquashDrive's mission is to promote academic, athletic and personal growth in underserved Oakland youth through an integrated program of academic tutoring, squash instruction and character building. For more information visit www.squashdrive.org.

About Oracle NetSuite Oracle NetSuite Global Business Unit pioneered the Cloud Computing revolution in 1998, establishing the world's first company dedicated to delivering business applications over the internet. Today, Oracle NetSuite Global Business Unit provides a suite of cloud-based financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), HR and omnichannel commerce software that runs the business of companies in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit http://www.netsuite.com.

About Oracle The Oracle Cloud delivers hundreds of SaaS applications and enterprise-class PaaS and IaaS services to customers in more than 195 countries and territories while processing 55 billion transactions a day. For more information about Oracle, please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

