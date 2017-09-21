FreeWave Technologies to Display Industrial App Development Platform at the American School of Gas Measurement Technology (ASGMT)

HOUSTON , Sept. ASGMT Booth 44Â FreeWave Technologies, Inc. (www.freewave.com), a leader in industrial, secure Machine to Machine (M2M) and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) wireless networking solutions, today announced it will be previewing its industrial App platform at the American School of Gas Measurement Technology (ASGMT) from Sept. 18 21 . FreeWave is exhibiting at Booth 44 where attendees can learn about ZumIQ App Server, a solution which leverages open source technologies like Python and Node RED (http bit.ly zumiq appserver).

Share this: .@freewavetech previews new solutions at #ASGMT Booth 44 www.freewave.com #wireless #automation #programmable

"We developed a new open-source App-development platform to address modern networking challenges, but to also prime industrial organizations for the automation and monitoring demands of tomorrow," said Scott Allen , CMO of FreeWave Technologies. "Industrial Apps at the network edge can be low-cost, high-impact solutions for small- and medium-sized oil and gas companies looking to incorporate well pad automation to optimize production, drive operational savings and gain a competitive edge."

FreeWave will share details about its ZumIQ pilot program designed to support the development of industrial applications. To participate in or find out more about the program, please visit: (http://bit.ly/AppServerPilotProgram).

FreeWave will also showcase several other industry leading wireless IIoT solutions, including ZumLink, WavePro and WAVECONTACT.

For more information about FreeWave Technologies offering please visit: http://www.freewave.com/contact/

About FreeWave Technologies

FreeWave Technologies (www.freewave.com) is a leading provider of wireless Machine to Machine (M2M) solutions that deliver reliable access to data for leading companies in the industrial Internet of Things (IoT) markets. As the #1 provider of wireless IIoT to the oil and gas industry, FreeWave's fast, flexible and easy-to-deploy solutions streamline connectivity over long distances to also create significant operational efficiencies for government, defense and UAV/Drone contractors, agriculture equipment manufacturers, energy and smart grid networks, municipalities and more. With 20-plus years of experience in the M2M market and millions of radios deployed in the field, customers repeatedly turn to FreeWave to maximize their value in connecting M2M devices to optimize real-time decision making.

Media Contact: Jeremy Douglas Catapult PR-IR jdouglas@catapultpr-ir.com (303)-581-7760

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freewave-technologies-to-display-industrial-app-development-platform-at-the-american-school-of-gas-measurement-technology-asgmt-300521794.html

SOURCE FreeWave Technologies, Inc.

http://www.freewave.com