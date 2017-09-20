Nielsen's Gracenote Teams with Leading Interactive TV Advertising Providers to Deliver Real-Time Offers on Smart TVs

EMERYVILLE, Calif. , Sept.Â GracenoteÂ , a Nielsen company (NYSE Â NLSN), today announced it has inked deals with two leading interactive TV advertising providers, Connekt and Ensequence, to use Gracenote's Video Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) technology to bring new interactive capabilities to linear TV ads and other programming.Â Connekt and Ensequence serve the most recognized consumer brands, major broadcast networks and content producers by enabling interactive experiences that turn TV ads and programming into transactional opportunities.

By leveraging Gracenote's patented Video ACR technology, which currently powers 25 million Smart TVs across eight global brands, marketers will now be able to present special offers, discount codes or custom promotions tied to their products and services and drive deeper consumer engagement with their brands. Gracenote technology identifies ads in real-time using frame-by-frame image recognition. Once an ad is identified, Connekt and Ensequence can instantaneously deliver a graphical overlay that corresponds with the traditional TV advertisement.

For instance, automakers can enhance existing TV spots by adding interactive overlay creative that presents nearby dealership addresses, localized incentives or promotional discounts for car service. Additionally, brands can dynamically tie in social media elements, sponsorships or couponing to further enhance their messages. These real-time, localized, interactive experiences seamlessly integrate with brands' creative, helping them to maximize ROI on their linear or connected TV ad campaigns regardless of the service or platform.

"Opportunities to enhance TV advertising with interactivity are limitless," said Kelly Abcarian , SVP, Product Leadership for Nielsen. "The beauty of Gracenote's Video ACR technology is that it can recognize any live, on-demand or pre-recorded content and advertising that appears on the TV, and trigger interactive overlays that harness the full potential of connected televisions. The partnerships with Connekt and Ensequence will help consumer brands, major networks and content producers realize the value of real-time content recognition to engage users and drive greater ROI for their linear TV campaigns."

Connekt and Ensequence will manage all advertising relationships, creative direction and overall execution of the campaigns for their clients, including defining campaign goals and user calls-to-action. Gracenote Video ACR will automatically identify TV ads, inform partners when to trigger interactive ad overlays and help to measure the campaign results.

