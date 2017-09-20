Siklu Participates in Successful 5G Experiment with the RAPID Consortium

FORT LEE, N.J. , Sept.Â Siklu, millimeter wave market leader, has participated in a successful live 5G demonstration in Warsaw, Poland with RAPID 5G consortium members. Live 5G data was transmitted throughout the Blue City shopping mall using the groundbreaking RAPID architecture.

The 5G standard, which is planned for 2020, will specify much higher capacities than 4G, more users will be able to use the network simultaneously, greater reliability and more.

The RAPID project is an early demonstration of 5G technology and enables high-speed data transfer rates up to 10 Gb/s with low latency for many client devices. It is an ideal solution for hot spot applications. RAPID 5G is a pioneering research project run by a consortium of European Union and Japanese members developing key technologies needed for the transition to high speed 5G networks.

The test included very high-resolution video transmission - 4K and 8K through the 5G antenna modules installed in the facility. The video was received on a moving terminal throughout the mall with a computer with VR goggles. Transmission was over Wi-Fi, millimeter wave equipment from Siklu demonstrating 5G, and commercial 4G, and the goal was to show the interoperability of these radio access technologies.

5G speeds were achieved via photonics, with DAS systems connected via Corning fiber to indoor radio heads, as well as through beam forming antennas operating over the 60GHz millimeter wave spectrum. Siklu contributed 60GHz radios with innovative beam forming antennas, which operated flawlessly and achieved the coverage and speeds targets.

"We're extremely pleased with the results of the RAPID 5G experiment. The experiment showed that Siklu millimeter wave technology can be used to provide 5G speeds today. This is in addition to our 5G fixed wireless access solution that is currently being used by operators in the US as a means to extend and leverage their fiber networks with a gigabit speed wireless solution," said Yigal Leiba , Siklu CTO.

About Siklu Siklu delivers multi-gigabit fiber-like wireless connectivity in urban, suburban and rural areas. Operating in the millimeter wave bands, its wireless solutions are used by leading service providers and system integrators to provide gigabit services, 5G fixed wireless and in safe city and smart city projects. Thousands of carrier-grade systems are delivering interference-free performance world-wide. Easily installed on street-fixtures or rooftops, the price-competitive radios have proved to be ideal for networks requiring fast and simple deployment of secure, fiber-like and future-proof connectivity. visit: www.siklu.com.

