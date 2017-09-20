Redbubble launches the future of shopping with augmented reality experience

MELBOURNE, Australia , Sept. Redbubble Limited (ASX RBL), the leading global marketplace for independent artists, releases Redbubble for iOS with an augmented reality update that brings artwork to life inÂ your home.

Augmented Reality

For the first time, Redbubble consumers can see products come to life in their own homes through the use of the Redbubble app featuring augmented reality (AR). This really is try before you buy.

You can place virtual pillows on couches and chairs. Move around them to see how they interact with the lighting, up close to see the texture of the fabric, compare colours and relate the size to surrounding objects. We think consumers will love the future of shopping made possible by the updated Redbubble app.

Looking forward

What we've released today is just the start. Some future Redbubble possibilities using AR:

iPhone X

Today Redbubble is also announcing the launch of iPhone 8 & X cases. Choose from millions of designs and styles for your latest iPhone.

About Redbubble

Founded in 2006, Redbubble is a global online marketplace (redbubble.com) powered by over 600,000 independent artists. Redbubble's community of passionate creatives sell unique designs on 65 high-quality, everyday products such as apparel, stationery, housewares, bags, wall art and more. Through the Redbubble marketplace independent artists are able to profit from their creativity and reach a new universe of adoring fans. For customers, it's the ultimate in self expression. A simple but meaningful way to show the world who they are and what they care about.

Please visit the AppStore for more information, including videos and screenshots of the app.

For more information

