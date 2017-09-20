IT Revolution Announces DevOps Enterprise Summit San Francisco 2017 Agenda is Live!

PORTLAND, Ore. , Sept.Â IT Revolution (https itrevolution.com), the industry leader for advancing DevOps,Â today announced that the schedule is now live (https events.itrevolution.com us schedule ) for the DevOps Enterprise Summit San Francisco (DOES17), the premier industry conference for leaders of large, complex organizations implementing DevOps in the U.S. The event, hosted by IT Revolution and founding partner, Electric Cloud (www.electric cloud.com), takes place November 13 15, 2017 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

Select speakers (https://events.itrevolution.com/us/schedule/) have been added that represent large Fortune 500 companies across multiple industries-financial services to retail to entertainment to military/defense and more-who will discuss best practices, challenges and ways to overcome them, along with a myriad of experience reports on DevOps in the enterprise. In addition, for a limited time (until October 3 ), participants can receive 10 percent off their registration using the code: DEEPDIVE10. Register here: https://events.itrevolution.com/us/register/.

An Agenda Full of Top DevOps Experts as Speakers This year's program offers a blend of incredible minds comprising of executives, managers, consultants, analysts and practitioners who will present on various real-world topics around DevOps. Speakers who will be presenting include:

A "Deep Dive Into DevOps" Sets The Stage

Our goal for this year's conference is to deliver rich, in-depth lessons in the top areas of interest most expressed by the DevOps Enterprise community: Getting Business Buy-In; Security & Compliance; Ops & Next-Generation Leadership; Architecture; Technology for Technology Leaders; and Experience Reports.

"As DevOps continues to make inroads into organizations across the globe, these are the areas of greatest interest to the community in achieving DevOps success," explained Gene Kim , founder of IT Revolution and co-author of "The Phoenix Project" and "The DevOps Handbook." "We have built a deep program around these key topics with the best and brightest minds in the industry. Our goal is to offer attendees clear takeaways on how to address and implement positive change for DevOps success within their own organizations."

Several additions also have been made to this year's program in line with the theme "Deep Dive Into DevOps." They include:

What Is The "DevOps Enterprise Summit?" The DevOps Enterprise Summit is the premier industry conference for leaders of large, complex organizations implementing DevOps principles and practices around the world. The event theme is "Deep Dive into DevOps" and features presentations from leading global brands that leverage DevOps principles and practices to thrive within an increasingly software-driven economy. Sessions are led by revolutionary technology leaders who are driving these practices forward in large and complex organizations across a wide range of industries. The keynotes feature industry luminaries, as well as speakers from well-known companies who share the learnings from their enterprise DevOps initiatives. For more information, click here.

About IT Revolution IT Revolution assembles technology leaders and practitioners through publishing, events, and research. Our goal is to elevate the state of technology work, quantify the economic and human costs associated with suboptimal IT performance, and to improve the lives of IT professionals.

