Monolith Software Continues to Expand Executive Team

Monolith Software, the leading provider of next generation, unified service assurance solutions for service providers, managed service providers, and financial services announced today further expansion of its business management team by naming Susan Williamson as its Vice President of Sales and Partner Enablement.

Susan will be responsible for sales operations and management at Monolith. She will oversee sales technology selection and implementation, team training and development, and channel resource identification and growth. Susan has extensive experience in sales strategy and operations, inside sales, business development, sales management, and team leadership.

"We are delighted to welcome Susan to our executive team," said David Knight, CEO at Monolith Software. "Her passion to develop businesses through sales process and partner alignment will enable us to enhance and streamline our sales methodology and expand our partner program, all of which will benefit our Service Provider and Enterprise customers."

Susan holds a BA in English from the College of William and Mary. Before joining Monolith, she served as President of C.TRAC, a Cleveland, OH company focused on data management and marketing technology. A top tier partner of Salesforce Marketing Cloud, C.TRAC was sold to Pierry Software in early 2016.

About Monolith Software

Monolith Software provides a next generation, service assurance solution that unifies fault, performance, topology, and service level management in a single scalable platform. Built on a single codebase, our multi-tenant AssureNow™ platform uses an open and unified approach for data collection, enrichment, visualization, and reporting. Leading telecommunications, managed service providers and enterprises, including Aureon, Eir, Equinix, Hargray, MANX, Oracle, Tata Communications, and Tele2, use Monolith to unify and simplify their infrastructure management, and consolidate disparate and legacy tools onto a single platform to significantly reduce operations costs, assure delivery of new services, and enhance customer experience. For more information, visit http://www.assurenow.io.