FourV Systems Appoints Two New Senior Advisors to Company Board

FourV Systems, a provider of security operations business intelligence systems, today announced the addition of two senior officers to its Board of Advisors. The combined expertise of these new additions positions FourV to further advance their commitment to helping organizations analyze, measure and improve the performance of information security operations. David Neuman, Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer at Rackspace, and Jerry Archer, Senior Vice President and Chief Security Officer at Sallie Mae have joined the board.

"At FourV, we organize and rationalize the vast spectrum of security data to create meaningful and precise metrics and visualizations that security practitioners can use to optimize and report on their business operations," said Derek Gabbard, President of FourV Systems. "Both David and Jerry bring invaluable expertise to our team in the security space and with their support and dedication we will continue pushing the limits of innovation."

David Neuman's expertise is in global information security operations, strategy, architecture and engineering services. David oversees and coordinates security initiatives, working with executives, leaders and staff from all aspects of the global Rackspace enterprise to protect the company's assets. Previously, David was an Executive Director and COO for Ernst and Young's Americas Cyber Security Practice where he operationalized four sub-competencies and developed five-year growth plans to meet $500 million in revenue goals. He brings over 33 years of experience leading diverse IT and security operations, program management and cyber operations planning and execution to assist FourV in further strengthening their mission and vision.

Jerry Archer is CSO of Sallie Mae, responsible for information and cyber security, as well as security initiatives across the company. He has decades of experience in leading companies and government agencies, including Visa and the CIA. Prior to Sallie Mae, Jerry was the Chief Information Security Officer at Intuit and the managing director at Global Competitive Strategies, LLC. Jerry was named the 2011 North American Information Security Executive of the Year and earned the National Performance Review Hammer award for his work in the U.S. Intelligence Community. He is a founder and board member of the Cloud Security Alliance, and president of the Security Advisor Alliance. With his seasoned background, Jerry will offer FourV expert insight into business continuity and security risk management.

"The digitization of business ecosystems is driving an even greater need for informed and timely risk and operational decisions," said David Neuman. "GreySpark puts intelligence proactively in the decision cycle to protect assets most important to the business."

About FourV Systems

FourV Systems is located in Baltimore, MD and is dedicated to helping organizations measure and communicate cyber security operations metrics aligned with business operations. With more than 60 years of commercial, defense and security operations experience, FourV builds on a foundation of experts in cyber security and business analytics. With FourV, security operations and services managers can have confidence in their IT security decisions and investments. For more information, visit www.fourv.com.