IDT Corporation to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2017 Results

NEWARK, N.J. , Sept.Â IDT Corporation (NYSE IDT), a global provider of communications and payment services, has scheduled its report of fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 financial and operational results for Tuesday, October 3, 2017 .

The fourth quarter and full fiscal year (the three and twelve months, respectively, ended July 31, 2017 ) earnings release will be issued and posted on the IDT investor relations website (www.idt.net/ir) at approximately 4:30 PM ET .

IDT will host an earnings conference call beginning at 5:30 PM ET with management's discussion of results, outlook and strategy followed by Q&A with investors.

To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial toll-free 1-888-348-8417 (from U.S.) or 1-412-902-4243 (international) and request the IDT Corporation call.

A recording of the conference call can be accessed one hour after the call concludes through October 10, 2017 , by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (toll-free from the US) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and providing this call number: 10111313. The recording will also be available via streaming audio at the IDT investor relations website (www.idt.net/ir) following the call.

IDT Corporation: IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), through its IDT Telecom division, provides telecommunications and payment services to individuals and businesses primarily through its flagship Boss RevolutionÂ® and Net2PhoneÂ® brands. IDT Telecom's wholesale business is a leading global carrier of international long distance calls. For more information on IDT, visit www.idt.net.

