Healthcare Organizations Need a Strong Tech Narrative

From artificial intelligence to virtual reality to telehealth, emerging technologies are changing the face of modern healthcare. Several recent HIMSS surveys of healthcare providers showed that respondents are utilizing a variety of mobile tools to engage patients, including app enabled patient portals, telehealth services and text communications, and nearly 52% of hospitals surveyed currently use three or more connected health technologies. In order for healthcareÂ organizations to stay competitive and attract patients, it's critical that they incorporate their use of technology into PR and marketing efforts. However, many marketers struggle to effectively communicate how their organization is implementing innovative new tech, or have been hesitant to participate in the conversation about technology's impact on healthcare because the topic is still so new.

"As a first step, marketers need to start having conversations with their physicians, CTOs, CIOs and other influencers to better understand how their organization is leveraging emerging technology, and what their perspective is on the topic," said Melissa Baratta, senior vice president andÂ healthcareÂ practice lead at Affect. "We've worked with brands that thought they weren't doing anything unique, or couldn't provide a meaningful point of view on the subject - but once they start asking those questions, it often turns out they have a lot to say. Realistically, you don't have to be making multi-billion dollar investments here in order to have a voice; being able to talk about 2-3 interesting use cases, or how tech is impacting your target audience or the industry, can make a big difference for your brand."

Now is the time to jump into the discussion and claim share of voice. Affect provides 4 tips for healthcare organizations to incorporate tech stories into their PR and marketing programs:

"You don't always have to promote what you'reÂ doing from a tech perspective with a press release or big campaign," said Baratta. "Organizations sometimes get hung up thinking about how to compete with the biggest healthcare companies in the country on the tech stage. The thing is, you don't have to. Simply having a perspective on emerging tech is okay. The most important thing is getting out there and having a voice."

As tech continues to drive conversations in the healthcare space, the organizations that have a compelling tech narrative will achieve stronger brand awareness and a competitive edge.

