IEEE Announces Formation of IEEE 802.3 Beyond 10km Optical PHYs Study Group

IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for humanity, and the IEEE Standards Association (IEEE SA), today announced the official launch of the IEEE 802.3 Beyond 10km Optical PHYs Study Group. Chartered by the IEEE 802Â LAN MAN Standards Committee (LMSC) Executive Committee, and launched under the auspices of the IEEE 802.3 Ethernet Working Group, the new study group aims to develop a Project Authorization Request (PAR) and Criteria for Standards Development (CSD) responses for optical solutions targeting physical distances beyond 10km for 50 Gb s, 200 Gb s, and 400 Gb s Ethernet.

Today, new Ethernet application spaces that extend beyond 10km are experiencing significant bandwidth demands. For example, mobile networks, driven in large part by the expanded use of video on mobile devices, will need to address ever-increasing capacity demands that extend beyond the data center. These same networks will also face increased challenges to meet growing bandwidth demands fueled by connected car infotainment and autonomous driverless systems, as well as the numerous anticipated future applications that will leverage networked vehicles. The IEEE 802.3 Beyond 10km Optical PHYs Study Group will explore the requirements and potential technologies of application spaces that need optical solutions beyond 10km, which will be used to define the objectives that will best serve these industry requirements.

The formation of a study group occurs when there is interest in developing a request to initiate an IEEE standards-development project. Once enough interest in a particular technology area is established, a study group provides a forum for global experts to come together in collaboration to develop a proposal for a standards-development project.

"The launch of the IEEE 802.3 Beyond 10km Optical PHYs Study Group represents a first step towards standardization that will meet the needs of network providers, such as wireless operators across the globe where bandwidth demands are projected to vary significantly from region to region," said John D'Ambrosia, chair, IEEE 802.3 Beyond 10km Optical PHYs Study Group, and senior principal engineer, Huawei. "The Ethernet application space being addressed by this new working group will help ensure that a fully comprehensive networked Ethernet ecosystem can meet tomorrow's demands for the speed and reach needed to support industry growth worldwide."

Deployment of technology defined by IEEE 802Â standards is already globally pervasive, driven by the ever-growing needs of data networks around the world. New application areas are constantly being considered that might leverage IEEE 802 standards in their networks from wireless, through twisted-pair cabling, to fiber-optic cabling solutions. To better address the needs of all of these areas, IEEE 802 standards are constantly evolving and expanding. The success of IEEE 802 standards-from their inception through today-has been based upon their fair, open and transparent development process.

