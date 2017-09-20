Magic Add Partners with UPM Raflatac to Grow the Global Reach of Internet of Packaging (IoP)

HELSINKI , Sept. Magic Add, an innovator in IoP (Internet of Packaging) smart packaging solutions is pleased to announce that it is partnering with UPM Raflatac, one of the global leaders in the manufacturing of high quality, high performance self adhesive label materials for product and information labelling.

In co-operation with Magic Add, UPM Raflatac has launched RafMore, a cutting-edge smart label solution designed to power and extend brand promotion, protection and logistics applications. RafMore combines labels and unique machine-readable codes to enable never before seen opportunities for consumer engagement, product verification, tracking and marketing analytics.

A smart, IoP (Internet of Packaging) solution, RafMore allows each and every labeled product to carry a unique digital identity. Embedded into label designs, these singular codes are mirrored and stored within Magic Add's cloud database to act as a pervasive data touchpoint at every stop along a product's journey from creation to consumption.

"Creating a unique digital identity for each product brings unprecedented opportunities for brands", said Ari Salonen , CEO of Magic Add. "As consumers become increasingly connected to the goods they buy and love, RafMore allows brands for the first time to tell their stories around each product they ship and sell to boost consumer engagement, loyalty and social sharing. In a saturated media and marketing environment this represents a completely untapped channel and great way to extend brand reach."

With RafMore each code embedded in a label can be linked to digital content that evolves as the product and consumer journey progresses. In this way, RafMore also allows brands not only to create new service models but to accurately track and trace products, improve inventory accuracy, verify authenticity and protect against counterfeiting attempts.

"RafMore allows brands to unlock the largely untapped potential of the labels attached to their products in a variety of different ways", said Jan Hasselblatt, Director, Global Business Development, UPM Raflatac. "RafMore connects each and every labeled product to the web and helps brands gather valuable information that can be used to increase consumer engagement, optimize logistics processes, and protect brand integrity."

RafMore will be showcased at Labelexpo Europe 2017 - the world's largest event for the label and package printing industry to be held in Brussels, Belgium from September 25th to 28th, 2017 .

