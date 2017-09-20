LittleThings Launches First Standalone App On Apple TV, Roku, And Amazon Fire TV With TVX, Powered By MAZ

NEW YORK , Sept. New York based media technology company MAZ has partnered with LittleThings, the 1 digital lifestyle destination, to release its over the top (OTT) app on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV. These apps are built on TVX, which provides broadcast and video publishers a turnkey OTT app creation solution.

Through this partnership, LittleThings has launched an app offering access to its entire roster of 13 series, including The Daily Glow, Truth Bomb Mom, Refresh, The Hostess Next Door, Garbage to Gold, and Best or Hot Mess. With an unparalleled audience of over 100 million monthly unique visitors, LittleThings garners more than 100 million click-to-play O&O views and receives 30 million-plus monthly Live views. By bringing its content onto the big screen, LittleThings' aim is to continue serving its audience across all platforms.

TVX offers viewers the ability to save videos to watch for later and queue episodes to watch in real time. This partnership enhances the breadth of production at LittleThings, as the company employs a growing team of 100-plus media professionals, creatives, and digital experts who help scale and distribute impactful programming on topics ranging from parenting tips to pet care, DIY projects, recipes, and much more. The addition of OTT will be a great step toward garnering more viewership and creating loyal fans who watch their shows on TV on a daily basis.

"LittleThings is the TV channel of the future. They are better than anyone else on the planet at building an audience on social, and they are creating a modern lifestyle brand with hundreds of millions of people in tow," said MAZ CEO Paul Canetti. "Making the jump to TV is the natural next step, and we are so psyched to be powering LittleThings with TVX."

"Our long-form programming philosophy makes us unique among digital-first publishers - and our current viewership on those programs tells us that our audience wants more content and more platforms on which to view it," said Gretchen Tibbits , President & COO of LittleThings. "With 13 unique episodic shows and 4 hours a day of original programming, LittleThings is proud to continue our mission of bringing engaging, meaningful content to our ever-growing audience."

Download LittleThings today on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

About MAZ: MAZ enables leaders in media to become leaders in technology. Founded by Apple and Adobe designers and engineers, MAZ is on the forefront of OTT and mobile technology with their TVX product for broadcast and video partners, and Phoenix for magazine and web publishers. Its suite of CMS and app-creation tools power over 1,000 apps and websites for industry giants such as Forbes, Gannett, Bloomberg, Rodale, Fast Company, and many more.

About LittleThings Headquartered in New York City , LittleThings is the #1 lifestyle digital destination and first Post Cable Network (PCN) for women.

LittleThings employs a growing team of media professionals, and digital and television experts. This team creates and distributes engaging, meaningful programming to LittleThings' unparalleled audience, which views over 350 million videos a month. The programming on LittleThings' channel includes 13 different shows totaling 4 hours a day of original content that can be watched on Facebook Live, LittleThings.com, and numerous OTT platforms and apps.

