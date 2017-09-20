Bluetooth Innovator, Sena, Returns to Interbike With an Expanded Smart Helmet Product Line

IRVINE, Calif. , Sept.Â Sena, the industry leader in Bluetooth innovation for the motorsport and outdoor activities markets, will be back for the second year at 2017 Interbike Trade Show. After this year's highly anticipated release of the X1 and X1 Pro Cycling helmets, Sena has earned a coveted spot in the cycling industry, including a 2017 Interbike Innovation Award, and has no plans of slowing down.

At Interbike 2016 Sena debuted the revolutionary X1 and X1 Pro Cycling helmets, the world's first fully integrated Bluetooth cycling helmet allowing for seamless smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth 4.1 to listen to music, GPS navigation, answer phone calls, and even receive data from fitness apps through the built in HD quality speakers. The X1 Pro is the all-in-one package, including a QHD helmet camera in addition to the features included in the X1. X1 Pro users will be able to use the Sena Camera App to instantly preview and download footage. The X1 retails for $199 USD , the X1 Pro will retail for $349 USD when it hits the market later this year, available through buysena.com and local retailers.

Sena is expanding their cycling helmet line with the Sena R1 Bluetooth integrated Road Cycling Helmet, an aerodynamically designed helmet, equipped with MIPS and the same feature set as Sena's original X1. Sena will also have 2 additional helmet prototypes on display at the show, along with Sena's existing outdoor activities product line.

Interbike offers retailers and media members an exclusive look of never before seen products, held at Mandalay Bay Convention Center, the show is expected to see over 20,000 attendees and Sena will be located at Booth #21181. Come meet professional Triathletes Silvia Ribeiro and Rafa Goncalves at our booth Thursday 9/21 from 1-3PM to see how they use their Sena gear!

Sena offers a variety of products perfect for every cyclist, learn more here. For a closer look at our cycling products in action, head over to our YouTube channel.

