TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud Equips Companies for Digital Transformation

PALO ALTO, Calif. , Sept. TIBCO Software Inc., a global leader in integration, API management, and analytics, demonstrates its commitment to helping organizations accelerate their move to the cloud with the announcement that most of TIBCO's leading software products are supported to run on cloud platforms. These certifications further enhance the TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud and TIBCO CloudPath deployment methodology, helping to guide customers in their use of TIBCO solutions and supporting cloud architectures.

With the TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud, customers are able to interconnect data and devices and augment their intelligence through analytical insights. TIBCO assists these businesses in accelerating their migration of on-premises applications to the cloud, partnering with leading cloud providers to run solutions on scalable, pay-as-you-go infrastructure. Finally, TIBCO provides both Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offerings that seamlessly scale to meet demand without requiring infrastructure investment.

New features and functionality have been added to cloud-supported products like TIBCO Mashery® , TIBCO Cloud™ Live Apps, TIBCO Cloud™ Integration, TIBCO Spotfire® , TIBCO StreamBase® , and TIBCO BusinessWorks™ . Moreover, TIBCO CloudPath professional services are also available, allowing customers to easily transition to the cloud, making their digital journeys easier than ever.

"Our commitment to delivering an incomparable customer experience propels us as a top trusted industry partner," said Matt Quinn , executive vice president, products & technology and chief technology officer, TIBCO. "Whether our clients are interested in public, private, or hybrid cloud scenarios, we equip them with advanced, intelligent technologies to become more productive, profitable, and innovative as quickly and easily as possible."

TIBCO's cloud solutions proactively address the competing pressures faced by organizations as IT models evolve and powerful new technologies become operational necessities. Gartner has predicted the worldwide public cloud services market will grow 18% this year to $246.8B . The SaaS market overall is predicted to grow 20.1%, reaching $46.3B this year.

