Vonage Names Bob Crissman Channel Chief

HOLMDEL, N.J. , Sept.Â Vonage (NYSE VG), a leading provider of business cloud communications, has named Bob Crissman Senior Vice President and Channel Chief.

A veteran of the channel and software sector, Bob brings vast experience in leading and transforming channel teams for accelerated growth. With oversight of Vonage's Channel team, he will work with the Company's network of Master Agents, Sub Agents, ISVs, VARs and other resellers to help them meet the full range of cloud communications needs for their business customers.

"Bob has deep experience in building high performing, global sales teams and delivering go-to-market strategies to meet customer demands. Having served in several leadership positions in various software companies throughout his career, Bob brings a unique and valuable perspective to Vonage," said Kenny Wyatt , Vonage Chief Revenue Officer. "With expertise in the channel and enterprise space, Bob will also chart a course of leadership in the support and growth of our Channel Partner program.

"Our channel partners are critical to our strategic vision, particularly as we look to expand our global presence and deliver on the full business communications value chain, providing robust Unified Communications as-a-Service (UCaaS) solutions for workforce collaboration and Communications Platform as-a-Service (CPaaS) technology to drive deeper customer engagement and improve how business gets done.

"The appointment of Bob to Channel Chief, and his extensive experience in both of these areas, comes at a pivotal moment as we reinforce our commitment to the channel to continue to grow our offering within the enterprise space. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Vonage team." Prior to joining Vonage, Mr. Crissman served as the Vice President of Global Channel Sales, Channel Chief at Alfresco Software, where he was responsible for building a new partner program, which grew partner revenue from 50% of the business to 70% in just two years.

Mr. Crissman has also held channel leadership roles at Microsoft and VMware. At Microsoft, he spearheaded several marquis product launches, and was the lead architect in rebuilding the Microsoft Partner Network. At VMware, Mr. Crissman oversaw partner strategy, program development, and the partner-led mid-market sales model, which grew from zero to $200M in revenue in less than two years. This sales model now represents a $1 billion business for VMware.

"I am excited to join Vonage and a team that is not only dedicated to helping companies use communications to transform how they do business, but also to its partners' success," said Mr. Crissman. "Vonage's commitment to the Channel is evident by continued investments in sales, marketing and technology infrastructure to support the success of its channel partners and to better serve customers."

Vonage's Channel Partner program is built on four key pillars of commitment: ease of business, an ecosystem dedicated to building partners' businesses, a robust product portfolio that makes partners "Think Vonage First" and working together to offer customers the best possible communications solutions and service.

About Vonage's Channel Partner Program Vonage provides channel partners with a one-stop-shop with product solutions and services that meet the needs of any business. With a robust business cloud communications product suite, business workflow integration tools for greater productivity, and APIs to enable more personal customer interactions via embedded, contextual communications, Vonage not only transforms how businesses communicate, but how they operate, using cloud communications to drive better business outcomes.

Vonage has one of the largest Channel Partner programs in the industry, with more than 25 channel managers across the country. Vonage is a preferred provider for 30 of the largest Master Agents in the country, harnessing a network of more than 20,000 Sub Agents and nearly 1,500 contracted agents.

About Vonage

Vonage (NYSE: VG) is a leading provider of cloud communications services for business. Vonage transforms the way people work and businesses operate through a portfolio of cloud-based communications solutions that enable internal collaboration among employees, while also keeping companies closely connected with their customers, across any mode of communication, on any device.

Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, provides tools for voice, messaging and phone verification services, allowing developers to embed contextual, programmable communications into mobile apps, websites and business systems. Nexmo APIs enable enterprises to easily communicate relevant information to their customers in real time, anywhere in the world, through text messaging, chat, social media and voice.

The Company also provides a robust suite of feature-rich residential communication solutions. For more information, visit www.vonage.com.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey . VonageÂ® is a registered trademark of Vonage Marketing LLC, owned by Vonage America Inc. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to www.facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit www.youtube.com/vonage.

