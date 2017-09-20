Everbridge Selected by New York for State-Wide Emergency Notification System

Everbridge,Â a global software company that provides critical event management and enterprise safety applications to help keep people safe and businesses running faster, today announced that the New York State Office of Information Technology Services (ITS) has selected Everbridge as the new mass notification service provider for its state wide NY ALERT program. The Everbridge system was selected partially based on its established scalability and reliability in order to support plans to grow the subscriber base of NY ALERT.

NY-ALERT disseminates public safety information such as Amber Alerts, sex offender alerts, weather warnings and evacuation notifications throughout the state. The system uses multiple communication methods including SMS, email, IPAWS, reverse 911 and social media to send geographically-targeted alerts. Citizens can subscribe to alerts at www.nyalert.gov/home. Government agencies and other authorized organizations also use the system to send notifications to specific groups.

"We are delighted to partner with the New York State Office of ITS on NY-ALERT," said Jaime Ellertson, CEO of Everbridge. "New York has been at the forefront in providing emergency communications and now they will be able to leverage the Everbridge platform to enhance the program's efficacy. You don't need to look very far into the news these days to see how important such state-wide programs are to keeping citizens safe."

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate an organization's operational response to critical events in order to keep people safe and businesses running faster.

