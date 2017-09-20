Basis Technologies Reinvents Testing in SAP Environments with Testimony and Robotic Test Automation

LONDON &Basis Technologies, a leading innovator in DevOps for SAPÂ , today announces the expansion of its DevOps Toolset with Testimony, a solution that offers a radical new approach to functional regression testing of SAPÂ environments.

Testimony introduces a transformative new testing paradigm, Robotic Test Automation (RTA). RTA reduces the risk of change and gives businesses the confidence needed to operate at a highly competitive pace. It protects critical business processes from unintended consequences of change by dramatically reducing the time needed for regression testing, while simultaneously increasing test coverage and decreasing costs.

A transformative new approach to test automation

Testimony uses RTA to deliver a fully automated solution that learns how systems operate. It configures, executes and updates tests without user input, automatically creating a test suite that validates new releases against real-world use. End-user interviews, technical scripting and user recording are eliminated allowing system-wide SAPÂ® regression testing to begin in a matter of days.

RTA eliminates the challenges and expense of traditional test automation and provides a highly efficient alternative to manual methods. This new approach frees up valuable functional experts to be focused on core, value-adding activities, and removes the challenging test data problems common to traditional approaches.

Testimony provides the means to make agile development and DevOps for SAPÂ® more effective, supporting continuous testing and faster, more frequent delivery of change. It significantly accelerates transformation projects like re-platforming to the cloud, while essential SAPÂ® updates and upgrades become quicker and safer.

Far deeper coverage

Coverage beyond the user interface (UI) is essential for effective testing but other automation tools typically focus only on "outside-in" interactions at the UI layer. Testimony also monitors SAPÂ® software at a code-and-system level, exercising a wide variety of execution paths and technical interactions and automatically including them in the overall test plan to ensure far greater coverage.

In addition, Testimony uses service virtualization to automatically isolate SAPÂ® systems from others, providing the means to fully test business processes that involve external interactions without replicating external systems in the test environment.

Responding to user demand

66%1 of organizations using SAPÂ® software expect regression testing to increase in the short term, and require a cost-efficient way to address the issue. Testimony delivers a compelling new solution.

"Testimony really is revolutionary," said Gavin Thornton, IT Senior Application SME - SAP, CBH Group2. "We were one of the first to use the product and the output immediately challenged what we thought we knew about the impact of change in our systems. It has already fundamentally altered the way we think about testing SAP software. We've evaluated automated testing tools before but until now none of them have successfully addressed our basic challenges. Testimony is different. It gives us a way to massively increase the speed and effectiveness of testing, so that we can deliver the changes that the business needs with much greater confidence."

Testimony is available now. For more information, visit http://go.basistechnologies.com/testimony-release-en or join Basis Technologies at SAPÂ® TechEd Las Vegas 2017, booth #600, September 26-28 2017.

About Basis Technologies

Basis Technologies delivers innovative software automation tools that enable continuous delivery in SAPÂ® environments, helping businesses to keep pace with their customers. Basis Technologies' products support the adoption of agile development and DevOps for SAPÂ®, and their client list includes some of the world's most extensive users of SAPÂ® software. To find out more, visit www.basistechnologies.com.

1 Basis Technologies survey

2 Established in Western Australia in 1933, CBH Group is Australia's largest co-operative and a leader in the Australian grain industry, with operations extending along the supply chain from storage, handling and transport to marketing, shipping and processing. Owned and controlled by around 4,200 grain growers and headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, CBH is Australia's largest exporter of grain, with a market share of approximately 30% of aggregated bulk exports.