Agena Bioscience Announces Molecular Health As The First Interpretation Software Provider For MassARRAY Insightsâ„¢

SAN DIEGO , Sept. Agena Bioscience, a global provider of molecular genetic solutions and Molecular Health, a leader in cloud based decision support technology for precision medicine, have entered into a strategic partnership, whereby Molecular Health GuideÂ Â (MH Guide) analysis platform will aid interpretation of raw data generated by Agena's MassARRAYÂ System. The agreement conceives a framework by which the two parties will cooperate and collaborate with their respective customer bases.

The relationship is part of Agena Bioscience's MassARRAY Insights reporting network, a collaboration program between Agena Bioscience and preeminent molecular analysis platform providers. It serves to connect the unique capabilities of the MassARRAY mass spectrometer with the power of high quality analysis software, to aid in interpretation.

"Agena Bioscience is focused on enabling labs to generate relevant genomic data. Many of our customers with laboratory developed tests have been interested in additional resources for result interpretation. We believe that Molecular Health's data interpretation applications based on its DataomeÂ® knowledge platform can greatly streamline the data analysis and interpretation workflow for these customers, and we are happy to have an experienced partner like Molecular Health," said Pete Dansky , Chief Executive Officer at Agena Bioscience.

"This partnership will enable Agena's users with the highest quality clinical interpretations to improve the value of Agena's MassARRAY for their customers." said Friedrich von Bohlen , PhD, Chief Executive Officer at Molecular Health. He added, "We look forward to coupling Agena Bioscience's highly scalable MassARRAY System and Molecular Health's comprehensive molecular data annotation and interpretation applications in order to offer the market at large the value-add of a workflow-centric solution and ultimately informing impactful decisions."

About Agena Bioscience

Agena Bioscience develops, manufactures, and supplies genetic analysis systems and reagents, including the MassARRAYÂ® System. The system is a highly sensitive, cost-effective, mass spectrometry-based platform for high-throughput genetic analysis, and is used globally in diverse research fields such as cancer profiling for solid tumors and liquid biopsies, inherited genetic disease testing, pharmacogenetics, agricultural genomics, and clinical research. For more information about Agena, visit www.agenabio.com.

About Molecular Health

Molecular Health is a computational biomedicine company focused on big-data curation, integration and analytics to enable precision medicine. The company has developed DataomeÂ®, a top quality-curated, interoperable technology system comprising a large set of databases and analytics that allow the integration and referencing of clinico-molecular drug and disease data to generate novel and actionable insights on drug outcomes for stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem. These include physicians, hospitals, research networks, commercial labs, regulators and Pharma companies. Molecular Health GmbH is ISO 13485 certified for the design, development, and manufacture of software systems for the integrated analysis of clinical and genomic patient data to support treatment decisions and provision of related services (Certificate No: MD 609736). Molecular Health is CAP/CLIA accredited for its bioinformatics offering. In addition, the MH Guide software was the first of its kind to be registered as in-vitro diagnostic medical device (IVD) in Europe , and is CE-marked in compliance with the European regulations. Molecular Health's scientific and commercial teams are based in Heidelberg, Germany and Boston, MA , USA.

