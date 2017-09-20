Artificial Intelligence Use Cases Are Numerous and Diverse, Yet Several Common Themes Underlie Commercial Implementations, According to Tractica

From algorithmic news stories to autonomous robotics from product recommendations to processing patient data from virtual assistants to voice recognition and far beyond, artificial intelligence (AI) is slowly infusing all manner of industry, society, and life. AI is widely considered the next big technological shift, on par with the industrial revolution, the computer age, and the smartphone revolution, but it is not without diverse market dynamics.

According to a new white paper from Tractica, while AI is not the tool for every job, its applications are vast; Tractica has identified 215 commercial use cases across 29 industries. So many manifestations of AI are part of its impressive potential, but they also make it difficult for adopters and end users to understand what it is and is not, how it is different from other technologies, and when it would be the right solution to their specific problem(s). In Tractica's analysis of AI use cases, a number of overarching themes emerged, illustrating critical dynamics to watch across the broader AI market. The key themes identified by Tractica's white paper, which is available for free download on the firm's website, are as follows:

Tractica's white paper, "Artificial Intelligence: 10 Key Themes Across Use Cases", presents 10 overarching trends that characterize the entire AI market. These trends are based on extensive qualitative and quantitative research Tractica has conducted across 215 use cases spanning some 29 industries. This white paper is published in partnership with The AI Summit, which is being held September 27-28, 2017 in San Francisco. A full copy of the white paper is available for free download on Tractica's website.

