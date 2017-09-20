SmartBear Names Executive Vice President and General Manager for API Business

SmartBear Software, the leader in software quality tools for teams, named Christian Wright as the company's new Executive Vice President and General Manager for its API Business.

"We are in the middle of a revolution in how companies deliver value to their consumers, and APIs are at the core of this change," said Justin Teague, CEO of SmartBear. "SmartBear has been a consistent thought leader in helping companies achieve their digital transformation by leveraging APIs. Whether through our industry leading open source tools, Swagger and SoapUI, our commercial tools, SoapUI Pro and SwaggerHub, or as a founding member of the Open API Initiative (OAI), we have an ongoing commitment to driving innovation across the API lifecycle. Adding someone with Christian's experience, skillset and specific mandate to maximize the value our customers receive from SmartBear's API products is critical to our long-term success."

SmartBear has tools spanning the full API lifecycle from design, documentation, development, testing and monitoring. SmartBear's products foster open-standards, integration and collaboration between teams to remove friction from the software development lifecycle, increasing speed and improving quality.

"As a former CTO, I couldn't be more excited by the vast array of API assets SmartBear brings to bear on development challenges; I wish I had them in place for previous projects," said Wright. "I'm looking forward to building on the existing foundation SmartBear has to further help our users remove friction from their development initiatives, and ultimately save time, money and realize value sooner."

Prior to joining SmartBear, Wright held multiple Chief Technology Officer and General Manager positions within eBay Enterprise. While at eBay Enterprise, Wright facilitated the divestiture of the eBay Enterprises marketing technology product lines, first to a consortium of PE firms and ultimately to Zeta Interactive. Prior to eBay, he held CTO and P&L roles at multiple high-growth companies in the marketing technology and services space, including KBM, MITI and Merkle. He has a bachelor's degree in marketing from Kenan-Flagler business at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

About SmartBear Software Supporting more than six million software professionals and over 22,000 companies in 194 countries, SmartBear is the leader in software quality tools for teams. The company's products help deliver the highest quality and best performing software possible while helping teams ship code at nearly impossible velocities. With products for API testing, UI testing, code review and performance monitoring across mobile, web and desktop applications, SmartBear equips every development, testing and operations team member with the tools to ensure quality at every stage of the software cycle. For more information, visit: http://smartbear.com, or for the SmartBear community, go to: LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

